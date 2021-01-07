Is there a workaround for games that must be installed to C Drive?

There are some older game titles like Tomb Raider Anniversary that will not run unless installed on the C drive. However, my laptop has a very small SSD for the OS and not enough room for many videogames. Is there a workaround for this? If not, is there a way to have some Steam games installed to C and other games installed to a different drive?For Tomb Raider Anniversary, when trying to launch the game it says "ERROR OUT OF TABLE RANGE". The thread below discusses the issue but the steam mover link within it does not work.