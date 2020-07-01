Is there a single water cooler additive out there that won't gunk up your system over time?

mgoldshteyn said: Followed concentration directions on product. Was running for 2 years prior to cleaning, so there is that. Click to expand...

That gunk kinda looks like flux residue from radiators. Did you give those radiators a flush when you put them into service? Some brands come pretty clean from the factory but others (like Alphacool, for example) ship chock full of flux that needs cleaned out before you use them. Mayhem's Blitz PT1, Vinegar, CLR, boiling water - there are lots of ways to do it. I personally like the Blitz.Not trying to be a jerk here, but all my experience and reading indicates that clear coolants are among the safest options, and Mayhem's is well regarded. I have a hard time believing this happened in a properly prepared and well maintained loop. It might just be time to tear everything down and do a thorough clean and prep for new coolant.