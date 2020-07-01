Is there a single water cooler additive out there that won't gunk up your system over time?

mgoldshteyn

I've been using Mayhem's XT-1 Nuke, no coloring or anything else other than 10% of that and distilled water. Here is what it led to:
So, is there an additive out there that doesn't leave a residue in your loop but is still effective at killing algae and bacteria?
 
VanGoghComplex

How long was that loop running with that coolant? Were you doing maintenance (flushes and refills) on any sort of schedule? You mentioned a 10% solution, was that the directions on the Mayhem's product?
 
mgoldshteyn

VanGoghComplex said:
How long was that loop running with that coolant? Were you doing maintenance (flushes and refills) on any sort of schedule? You mentioned a 10% solution, was that the directions on the Mayhem's product?
Followed concentration directions on product. Was running for 2 years prior to cleaning, so there is that.
 
VanGoghComplex

mgoldshteyn said:
Followed concentration directions on product. Was running for 2 years prior to cleaning, so there is that.
That gunk kinda looks like flux residue from radiators. Did you give those radiators a flush when you put them into service? Some brands come pretty clean from the factory but others (like Alphacool, for example) ship chock full of flux that needs cleaned out before you use them. Mayhem's Blitz PT1, Vinegar, CLR, boiling water - there are lots of ways to do it. I personally like the Blitz.

Not trying to be a jerk here, but all my experience and reading indicates that clear coolants are among the safest options, and Mayhem's is well regarded. I have a hard time believing this happened in a properly prepared and well maintained loop. It might just be time to tear everything down and do a thorough clean and prep for new coolant.
 
