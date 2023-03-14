Is there a script that will compare & update all drivers against a specific folder ?

Say I have updated all the drivers for a specific model of pc, and I want to use that folder to update any other pc's of that model.
Is there a way to have windows look at each device in device manager and compare the drivers from a folder (all drivers are subdirectories in that folder), and have it update any drivers that are newer ?
Is there a way to have windows look at each device in device manager and compare the drivers from a folder (all drivers are subdirectories in that folder), and have it update any drivers that are newer ?