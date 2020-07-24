Is there a Call Forwarding solution, for International use?

Sorry i don't know where to put this.
I'm looking for suggestions for a solution whereby a small business located in USA, can forward their main number so that someone in the EU can answer.
This would be a part-time scenario, so that the call forwarding can be turned off and on at will.
The business's IT provider is claiming this would be really expensive but i have no details about it.
I imagine there could be a web solution whereby the office number gets forwarded to X web portal and the other person in the EU logins and answers incoming calls using a headset.
