Is there a Call Forwarding solution, for International use?

I work for a US phone company that specializes in small to medium businesses. If the customer has a web based PBX, they could just setup forwards on their web portal to an international number. This could be expensive, however that's if you did a forward.



Now, If the person in the EU is also part of the company, the PBX is voip based and the user can be sent an IP phone, it could just be setup on the system as a local extension then there would be no forwarding, you'd just have to change where the calls are ringing.



So yes, there could be a web solution but that depends on what product the customer has from their provider.