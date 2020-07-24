Is there a Call Forwarding solution, for International use?

J

jman0


Sorry i don't know where to put this.

I'm looking for suggestions for a solution whereby a small business located in USA, can forward their main number so that someone in the EU can answer.
This would be a part-time scenario, so that the call forwarding can be turned off and on at will.

The business's IT provider is claiming this would be really expensive but i have no details about it.

I imagine there could be a web solution whereby the office number gets forwarded to X web portal and the other person in the EU logins and answers incoming calls using a headset.
 
C

criccio


I work for a US phone company that specializes in small to medium businesses. If the customer has a web based PBX, they could just setup forwards on their web portal to an international number. This could be expensive, however that's if you did a forward.

Now, If the person in the EU is also part of the company, the PBX is voip based and the user can be sent an IP phone, it could just be setup on the system as a local extension then there would be no forwarding, you'd just have to change where the calls are ringing.

So yes, there could be a web solution but that depends on what product the customer has from their provider.
 
J

jman0


criccio said:
Ok thanks i'll try to find out.
The person in the EU is not part of the company, so they would have to either answer the call on their cell phone, or a landline; but preferably a web based service.
 
