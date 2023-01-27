Is the newest version of Discord underclocking your VRAM?

TaintedSquirrel
edit: Fix posted below
https://hardforum.com/threads/is-th...erclocking-your-vram.2025199/#post-1045563306
With Discord running I have a permanent -250 MHz offset to my boost VRAM clocks (idle is unchanged).
9752 MHz drops to 9502 MHz.
I already uninstalled and rolled back to the previous version, which fixed the issue. But just now ran the updater and it's back again.
I'm curious if this is a universal, app-wide bug or if I need to start reinstalling drivers.
