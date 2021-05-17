Is the GPU dead? ASUS DUAL-RTX3070-O8G

Brother purchased a Cyberpower PC from Best Buy with an Asus DUAL-RTX3070-O8G back in Feb. (I7-10700K, Asrock Z790a 2.5/4, latest non-beta BIOS)

Received multiple texts from him stating his RE Village performance was atrocious and choppy last week. Went over, come to find out he's had his HDMI cable attached to the internal adapter this whole time (explaining the shitty performance).

When setting up the PC, I recall checking the GPU and ensuring it worked. DP cable plugged in, checked device mgr and dxdiag, and ran a few benchmarks confirming a working GPU.



No idea when he began plugging into the iGPU and for how long.



Plugged in multiple cables (HDMI, DP) with no output to the displays. Device mgr was only able to pull the GPU when toggling hidden devices. Now it doesn't show in device mgr.

Tried the 3070 in an older machine without luck either. Put in a 970 in the Cyberpower PC and it sees it fine while playing the game halfway decently.



Card doesn't output any images, isn't seen in BIOS or Windows or other machine, but the LED comes on as well as it seeming to get power from the motherboard. Is the card toast?

How is RMA through Cyberpower when not a direct purchase through them? I see that they have an RMA process just for replacing the cards, but appears for only direct. I did send an inquiry, so hoping to find out if they can. Wanting to see if anyone has had firsthand experience here as reviews on the net goes both ways (either really happy, or ones swearing off the company).



TIA