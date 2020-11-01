Is Prime95 harmful?

balnazzar

Mar 13, 2013
118
Hi folks.
Got a Xeon 8260M upon a X11SPA-TF here, just finished to build it. It works, at least for now.

Now, I always used to test my processors with Prime95, latest version, half an hour of blend + FFT small.
But recently, a colleague of mine told me that Prime95 can kill stuff (either the CPU, the mobo, or the PSU), since it causes unnormal voltage spikes.
I'd like to hear your opinion about that. Did anyone of you ever killed some piece of hardware by using Prime?
I really need to test system stability since I'll use that rig to work. If it's not stable, I'll lose money and reputation.

Other components: EVGA 1000W Titanium, four RDIMM modules, three RTX 2060 Super.

Thanks.
 
motqalden

Jun 22, 2009
1,640
Prime is an unusually stressful workload since it can leverage AVX 512, but I have never heard about unnormal voltage spikes being a concern. In my opinion you are going to be seeing the absolute worst case in terms of heat and power draw so your system power and cooling need to be up to the task, but this would be my only concern. Plenty of us in the DC forum side that run PrimeGrid (which is very similar) for weeks or months on end with 100% load and we do just fine. An overclock can be tested pretty quick to be problematic under these situations so most of us run stock or if anything we undervolt to keep power and temps in check. If anyone told me that "cpu "X" shouldn't be used for prime" I would consider it not to be a good product.
 
pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
22,996
use 26.6 to avoid the avx thing, new versions might be able to turn it off, not sure. run it for an hour or so. its fine for limited use. then game and use it normally.
 
Jonnycat99

Nov 9, 2006
70
I use Prime as a burn-in tool to make sure my system is stable, OC or no OC. If a system can't handle Prime/Furmark/Linpack then I would be wary about doing anything besides browsing the web with it.
 
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Feb 21, 2020
991
Taco typically ran prime for about 24hrs to check for stability. Never had crashes afterwards. Taco had prime cause crash sometimes on 18th hour, probably because of borderline stable, hence the 24hr in her personal requirement.

At the end of the day though, you may nt always be totally stable nd game might crash you.(never had it happn, but heard implants)
 
motqalden

Jun 22, 2009
1,640
pendragon1 said:
use 26.6 to avoid the avx thing, new versions might be able to turn it off, not sure. run it for an hour or so. its fine for limited use. then game and use it normally.
Why would you avoid AVX unless you have no intention of using it in your normal work loads. It is a feature of the CPU that greatly speeds up certain work... Sure I get it if you are a gamer wanting to test your overclock for stability and you don't run the kinds of stuff day to day that use AVX, but simply saying to avoid it makes no sense to me.
 
pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
22,996
motqalden said:
Why would you avoid AVX unless you have no intention of using it in your normal work loads. It is a feature of the CPU that greatly speeds up certain work... Sure I get it if you are a gamer wanting to test your overclock for stability and you don't run the kinds of stuff day to day that use AVX, but simply saying to avoid it makes no sense to me.
most dont and the avx versions do overwork the cpu, especially if an offset isnt set.
 
