Is Prime95 harmful?

Prime is an unusually stressful workload since it can leverage AVX 512, but I have never heard about unnormal voltage spikes being a concern. In my opinion you are going to be seeing the absolute worst case in terms of heat and power draw so your system power and cooling need to be up to the task, but this would be my only concern. Plenty of us in the DC forum side that run PrimeGrid (which is very similar) for weeks or months on end with 100% load and we do just fine. An overclock can be tested pretty quick to be problematic under these situations so most of us run stock or if anything we undervolt to keep power and temps in check. If anyone told me that "cpu "X" shouldn't be used for prime" I would consider it not to be a good product.