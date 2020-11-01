Is Prime95 harmful?

Hi folks.
Got a Xeon 8260M upon a X11SPA-TF here, just finished to build it. It works, at least for now.
Now, I always used to test my processors with Prime95, latest version, half an hour of blend + FFT small.
But recently, a colleague of mine told me that Prime95 can kill stuff (either the CPU, the mobo, or the PSU), since it causes unnormal voltage spikes.
I'd like to hear your opinion about that. Did anyone of you ever killed some piece of hardware by using Prime?
I really need to test system stability since I'll use that rig to work. If it's not stable, I'll lose money and reputation.
Other components: EVGA 1000W Titanium, four RDIMM modules, three RTX 2060 Super.
Thanks.
