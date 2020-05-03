Is my motherboard x570 Aorus Master dead?

unplug MOBO cable from PSU and press/hold PSU tester button; all fans/rgb in the case turn on and tester light is 'green'. PSU isn't the problem? unplug PSU power cable from UPS (uninterruptable power supply) and plug into 2 different wall sockets. PC doesn't start and no MOBO LED. UPS isn't the problem? replace MOBO and CPU cables with other corsair-brand cables. PC still doesn't start and MOBO LED still off. MOBO and CPU cables aren't the problem? plug only MOBO and CPU cables into known-working corsair 450W SF power supply. I left all other power cables plugged into original 1600W PSU because it shouldn't matter? I'm just trying to get some life out of the MOBO. PC doesn't start and still no MOBO LED. removed CMOS battery, waited 15 minute while pressing power button (front panel and MOBO button) and clear CMOS button occasionally, checked voltage on battery and it's above 3v so plenty left, replaced battery, same behavior as before; no power no LED. I don't know! Can I check the voltage manually on the motherboard with a multimeter? Start removing components like RAM? What else should I try?

So confused. Specs at bottom. Went to bed last night after a normal day of working, normal/VR gaming, and folding@home, woke up today and PC won't start, red LED that usually lights the motherboard power button is not lit. What I expect to see: red LED on the motherboard on-button even if the PC is off as long as there is power from the PSU. Everything in the build is 3 months old, except aorus master purchased new from Amazon 2 months ago. After reading another thread here I looked at my BATCH NUMBER: it's 00728. Terrible luck? Again, it was working for months. The frontpanel button and motherboard button are both not turning the PC on. Attached picture of case filled to the brim; not looking forward to removing motherboard if it's dead. Here's what I've tried so far:Other thoughts: have I conclusively ruled out PSU's being a problem if original PSU seems to pass its own 'tester' function and a 2nd known-working PSU albeit underpowered doesn't even give the mobo any life? I have Lian-li strimer RGB extensions for MOBO and GPU cables but I removed the MOBO extension from the picture as soon as I started trouble-shooting. This is only my second PC build in 10 years so I could be unaware of more advanced troubleshooting features with this motherboard. I do have a known-working 850W EVGA PSU I could try (with correct EVGA cables) if you think the 450W would act as DOA in my #4 test. I have a 2nd MOBO bios but haven't messed with that. Forget gaming, working-from-home starting tomorrow (Monday) morning is jeopardized right now. Thank you!Specs:CASE Corsair Obsidian 500D with 360, 280, and 120 rads, corsair hydrox pump and CPU block, and QL fans. It was my first CLC and I had fun with cramming as much cooling and RGB as possible.MOBO x570 Aorus Master running latest bios BATCH NUMBER 00728, only change is increasingRAM frequency to 36xCPU 3950x 1usmus power planGPU 2080ti Kingpin OEM bios'RAM 64gb Dominator Platinum RGB @ 3600MHzPSU Corsair AX1600iUPS Cyberpower 1500 VAWater-cooled with all Corsair HydroX stuff except GPU block is EK supremacy.P.S. kind of a side-story, I had another X570 aorus master for a month before this one and 2 weeks into use one of the VRM capacitors fell off. Yes, fell off. That board was running with the same CPU/GPU and loads as this one but I replaced it preemptively in case that was an unhealthy state to run at. Both boards seemed to have the small orange MB/BIOS light lit the whole time; I gave up on researching that and finally just accepted it as 'normal'.