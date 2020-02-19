Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master won't power on - solution

Well guys, I've had a frustrating AF night. Thought I'd share just in case this can help someone elseSo backstory - A few years ago (like, 2015 maybe) I had a Corsair AX860i power supply crap out in my i7 6700K / Gigabyte Z170 Gaming 7 build. System would power on for a few seconds, then shut off in a loop. RMA'd the PSU with Corsair, fixed the issue.About a month ago, I revamped my system with a Ryzen 3900X / Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master combo. PSU Corsair sent me as a replacement in 2015 was still running strong, so I retained it.Tonight when I came home from work I went to power on my system. Nothing. No fans, no lights. Fiddled around with things for a while and realized if I left my PSU unplugged for about 5 mins and then plugged it back in, the onboard power button on the motherboard would glow, but as soon as you touch it, it would go black again. Removed pretty much everything but RAM and CPU, cleared CMOS, still no response to power button. I'm thinking, there went my Corsair replacement PSU, and I go off to Microcenter to get something new. Ended up with an ASUS ROG Thor 850w PSU. Nice individually braided cables. I was pissed at Corsair PSUs at the moment so I didn't even consider them TBH.Get home, rip PC apart and try out new PSU. &^^&* still not booting!Did another Google search about that board and a no power on condition and this time found a thread on Reddit where a few folks had a similar situation and physically removed the CMOS battery for 15 seconds then reinserted - board resurrected.Well guess what - tonight's frustration with Corsair was misguided - after trying the battery removal the system immediately booted on the next power button press, and is now running totally normally.Hopefully this helps someone out in a similar situation. I checked and I do have the latest BIOS from Gigabyte as of this post - F11.Will probably keep the new ASUS PSU as the AX860i is at least 5 years old - and now I have a good spare again for testing. Always learning with this hobby!