The ambient is 22c and my water temp idle at 26c-27c, but when run aida64 for a few hours, the water temp hit 36c-37c. That is 15C delta and I heard it is sub par. Is it right? My loop cools a 9900ks 5.2ghz and the 2080ti 2160mhz 8200mhz mem. 360 ,280, 140 radiator and all fans run at 1100 rpm. Case is corsair 760t.