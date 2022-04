Nobu said: If you have a pin tool and a multimeter you could probably repin some of them, as long as there aren't any shens with splices, etc. Click to expand...

They're emphaticallyuniversal, oftentimes not even within the same brand. If you modify cables to work, make sure to take this adviceand confirm the layout on the actual unit with a meter- a few months ago I misread a modular pinout diagram while making a custom wiring loom and let enormous quantities of magic smoke out of an AIO (fortunately a used one that was already nearing EOL)