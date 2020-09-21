Is memory as important for Intel as it is for Ryzen?

Speaking for gaming.

I currently have a Ryzen 2600 with 3600 c18 memory (18-19-19-42 to be exact). I play simulators, where the CPU happens to be pretty important (Arma 3 for instance is brutal. The game drops to 25 FPS on the prologue at ultra while the GPU almost sits idle at 30%, it's ridiculous). Now my plan was to switch to Intel, either a 10600k or if i can make it a 10700k, as it seems even the Ryzen 3600 is coming short for those kind of games. If the Ryzen 4000 is as good as they say i may end up with that, and i know then i need faster memory to make the most out of that, but assuming for instance Zen 3 still can't beat Intel for games, would i still have to upgrade my memory?
 
Memory is not as crucial to performance in Intel in most work loads. That said, some benefit more than others. You won't typically see as big of gains though unless you're doing a lot of bandwidth limited stuff (video encoding, etc). For gaming it doesn't make a huge difference, but again a little bit is sometimes worth it to people, so really find some benches for the stuff you'd be interested in and see how big a deal it is.
 
