Is memory as important for Intel as it is for Ryzen?

Speaking for gaming.



I currently have a Ryzen 2600 with 3600 c18 memory (18-19-19-42 to be exact). I play simulators, where the CPU happens to be pretty important (Arma 3 for instance is brutal. The game drops to 25 FPS on the prologue at ultra while the GPU almost sits idle at 30%, it's ridiculous). Now my plan was to switch to Intel, either a 10600k or if i can make it a 10700k, as it seems even the Ryzen 3600 is coming short for those kind of games. If the Ryzen 4000 is as good as they say i may end up with that, and i know then i need faster memory to make the most out of that, but assuming for instance Zen 3 still can't beat Intel for games, would i still have to upgrade my memory?