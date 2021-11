I will be doing a new build with 12900k and ASUS Z690 Maximus Hero (both pre-ordered) and not sure if I should grab any basic lesser brand ddr5 32gb ram kit that I can find or wait to get something that's not out yet like the nice G.Skill trident Z kits coming soon. The only kit I can find to pre-order is an XPG 32gb ddr5 5200 kit for $300. Do you think the kits coming out like G.Skill and others will be a lot more expensive? Do they all use the same chips so just get the XPG for now?