Is it worth flipping the switch back on?

Dec 18, 2016
When BTC hit 20k in the last rush I jumped in with Nicehash and made a couple hundred or so. I had a GTX 1060, a W3680 both in my gaming rig and a dedicated cheapo mining rig with 2 R7 280x IIRC. I got about $5-6/ day until the price crashed, and the R7 280X were hard to keep running right

Now I see that Nicehash could generate ~$3.50 per day with my 1070 and R5 3600 while I'm at work. Is it really worth flipping the switch back on?
 
