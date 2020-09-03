Is it safe to rest AIO tubes on the back plate of a video card?

I'm considering getting a 3090 when they become available and length wise it should fit in my case but the extra height of the card will most likely push the tubes of my NZXT Kraken X53 outside of the case which would keep me from putting the side panel back on. I've seen some builds where the tubes of the AIO cooler are positioned to where they rest on the back plate of the video card.



I'm wondering if this could potentially cause any issues. Would the heat from the video card back plate heat up the tubes enough to where the liquid temperature rises?