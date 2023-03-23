Is it really that simple?

Haste266

Haste266

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
7,863
I'm looking to upgrade for the first time in over a decade. Budget really isn't an issue, but obviously a consideration. Running an ultrawide at 5120x1440. Obviously looking for best quality/fps. 4090 all the way?

The age old question of "should I wait?" still at hand. I've gone this long. What's next? I'm assuming ray tracing performance will come a long way with the next gen but is the NOW gen the way to go for future proofing? I just don't want to buy now and feel the need to upgrade two years from now to get over 60+fps in the next gen titles.

what do y'all think?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
44,710
your rockin a system from '09, might as well keep waiting...
assuming you havent updated you sig in the last 13 years; buy now if you want it now, 'cause in two years your gonna want something new anyways.
 
Haste266

Haste266

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
7,863
pendragon1 said:
your rockin a system from '09, might as well keep waiting...
buy now if you want it now, 'cause in two years your gonna want something new anyways.
Click to expand...

Sorry, haven't updated my sig. Running 7700x now with 32gb ram.
 
M

madpistol

Gawd
Joined
May 17, 2020
Messages
1,023
It always depends on what you play, but the RTX 4090 is a safe bet on the future. It powers through nearly every title available today. It's the first GPU that I would actually consider a 4K120+ graphics card. It's stupidly powerful.

  • Intel has the 13900k.
  • AMD has the 7950X3D. (7800X3D will be released soon)

  • Nvidia has the RTX 4090.
  • AMD has the 7900 XTX.

Pick 2 and enjoy. It's a great time for PC hardware (the price sucks, though).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top