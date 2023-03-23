Is it really that simple?

I'm looking to upgrade for the first time in over a decade. Budget really isn't an issue, but obviously a consideration. Running an ultrawide at 5120x1440. Obviously looking for best quality/fps. 4090 all the way?



The age old question of "should I wait?" still at hand. I've gone this long. What's next? I'm assuming ray tracing performance will come a long way with the next gen but is the NOW gen the way to go for future proofing? I just don't want to buy now and feel the need to upgrade two years from now to get over 60+fps in the next gen titles.



what do y'all think?