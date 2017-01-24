Is it OK to run CPU without heatsink to flash bios?

Absolutely not. It will shut down.I just need to flash the bios on my mb with the celeron cpu so I can run a different cpu. Is it safe to do without mounting the heatsink and paste ?
the cpu may run a bit but when in bios my experience has been it goes to 100% you might get away with a heat sink no fan on it but i would not do a bare cpu unless i wanted to fry a cpu
Exactly...plus the last thing you'd want is a heat-related emergency shutdown while in the middle of flashing the BIOS.
Although it would be entertaining... a race to see what happens first. BIOS flash, or computer shutdown?
0:55 in this video. Fries near instantly when cooler is removed (370*C).
0:55 in this video. Fries near instantly when cooler is removed (370*C).
Where's the T-bird?
Worst advice ever on a Celeron system.Technically it should be able to throttle low enough without problems. But I assume it would also prolong any BIOS update. But there is still a lot of risk factors sine BIOS updates is outside the normal operation scope.
Just seat the heatsink without paste.
I am sure there are lots of things you can't imagine. Stop giving bad advice and be quiet.With any form of heatsink on it cant imagine it can trigger the thermtrip.
I have laid a stock cooler on top of a core i5 while flashing before. It runs hotter because it is only held down by gravity, no thermal paste or clamping pressure but it does work fine.
I wouldnt run bare.
How lazy do you have to be?
I don't get why some people need to goof off while running their expensive equipment.
It makes no sense to run a CPU with no cooling. To me this is like running your car engine with no oil in it.
"Gee, sure is a hot day out here changing my oil. I didn't put new oil in yet, but I think I'll drive it
down to the gas station with no oil to get a soda pop. It'll run fine."
People who take these shortcuts are the same ones RMAing lots of parts.
Dont be triggered brah.
It was an AMD stock cooler so it wasnt going to clamp down on a core i5.
I also ran it in the bios for 30 mins and watched how high the temp spiked before I flashed.
Since the proper cooler didnt show up in the mail I used the same cooler and method to install windows 8 and update it
Don't worry, it would fry before you even got into the bios to "watch the temps".
And just laid the cooler on top with no grease or pressure? That takes balls or a thick wallet....yikes
It really wont fry before I hit the bios. The first time I tried I forgot to place it on the cpu
It would be great for them to make that feature but the only boards like that I know had the BIOS on a removable chip and to do that required a chip puller and a new BIOS or a EPROM writer and a second PC with which to burn a new BIOS. I believe there also may have been an expensive stand alone flasher that exists too.Ironically, I think there are some MB's that can be flashed with NO processor installed.
If the board supports something called USB BIOS flashback it can be done with no CPU or memory it seems to be an Asus feature in a select series of z97 based ROG boards