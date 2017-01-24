Is it OK to run CPU without heatsink to flash bios?

It takes like 2 minutes to mount a generic heat sink - the biggest hassle is just cleaning up the bit of thermal paste afterwards. You don't even have to use good expensive thermal paste - pretty much anything will work there so long as there's a little something. Didn't they test crap like mayo and cheese and it worked (not that I recommend that, just sayin')



Is there a specific reason you don't want to do just that much minimum work to make sure it works ok? You obviously have a heatsink laying around, if your going to put a different CPU in it after the flash. It probably took you longer to post this question than it would have to just mounted the HSF and been done with it.