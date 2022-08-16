Is it normal for 100GB M-Discs to take 6x longer to read from than to write to?

OS: Win 10 pro 21H2 64b

HW: ASUS BW-16D1HT rev. 3.10 internal bluray writer

(Yeah, I know, that's probably the last firmware update, aka, the one designed to make you want to buy a new one. IF . . . IF it is, then I'll remember that when looking for a new writer.)

BD: Verbatim 100GB BDXL M-Disc

(I bought them from Amazon, and the boxes have Japanese writing all over them despite going to an American address. Hopefully that doesn't mean the quality of the discs is any less.)



I've been trying to backup my data to 100GB M-Discs. Aside from other problems I've encountered, like finding software that fully works, it's taking about 4 hours to fill a 100GB M-Disc, but then it takes about 24 hours to copy-paste all of that newly burned data from the 100GB M-Disc to the HDD.



If that's expected because M-Disc materials by nature take 6x longer to read, no problem. I just don't want the data to degrade and become impossible to copy. Whenever HDDs/SSDs take this long to read/copy, it's because the data is about to become inaccessible. Like if your HDD or SSD is this slow, that data is going to be inaccessible within months.



Has anyone else encountered this? Does it take you roughly 4 hours to burn and roughly 24 hours to copy-paste a 100GB M-Disc? In case you're wondering, I do a CRC check of the copy-pasted data to see if the data is still copyable from the newly burned disc.



I've checked this with both the BDXL M-Disc drive and a non-M-Disc BDXL drive. They both take about 24 hours to copy-paste all of the data.