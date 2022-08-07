Is G.Skill Flaire still the best for Ryzen?

Yes those sticks use Samsung b die with makes them some of the best for overclocking while performing ok at XMP.

Less programs will benefit from faster RAM with the 5800X3D due to the large cache but there is still some that flood the cache and do see decent gains.

Getting 4 sticks of your RAM would provide a small benefit though giving you 4 ranks as would running 2x16GB of the same RAM.



That RAM with ~1.5vdimm can typically do ~3600c14 3800c15 4000c16.

You may start running into WHEA errors due to the CPU\MB around 3800.



The best RAM is very expensive and probably not worth it since even though it can run a bit tighter primary timings at higher speeds like 3800c14 at XMP your current kit if you OC and tweak sub timings will be faster at 3600c14 due to tuned subs being way tighter than what XMP sets.