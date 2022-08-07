Is G.Skill Flaire still the best for Ryzen?

I bought the G.Skill flaire X series (3200mhz 14-14-14-34) a few years ago for my Ryzen 1700. Now, I have a 5800X3D and I am still using that same ram. Is there better ram than the flair? The timing is super tight and I read that 3200 is the way to go with the Ryzen. I want the best since I have the best CPU for gaming and a RX6900XT, might as well have the best ram, or is the flair still best? Also, have 16GB and the only time I ever got close to using it all was when I had 2 VMs open at the same time, which is rare. 16GB or 32?
Thanks
