Is future-proofing a computer purchase by getting the best of the best at the time of purchase actually mean the computer will last longer without upgrades? For example, back in 2011/2012 when I built the PC in my sig, I was deciding between the 2500K, 2600K, and 3930K. I picked the 3930K and it is still going these days and the only reason I got it over the others mentioned is because I thought it would last longer. Had I picked the 2500K or 2600K, would they still be doing as well as the 3930K these days? I did however continue to upgrade the GPU over time with every generation but stopped with the GTX 1080 Ti.



So, is future-proofing real or is it just better to get something that aligns with your requirements regardless of how long you plan to keep it?