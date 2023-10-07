Is future-proofing real?

Is future-proofing a computer purchase by getting the best of the best at the time of purchase actually mean the computer will last longer without upgrades? For example, back in 2011/2012 when I built the PC in my sig, I was deciding between the 2500K, 2600K, and 3930K. I picked the 3930K and it is still going these days and the only reason I got it over the others mentioned is because I thought it would last longer. Had I picked the 2500K or 2600K, would they still be doing as well as the 3930K these days? I did however continue to upgrade the GPU over time with every generation but stopped with the GTX 1080 Ti.

So, is future-proofing real or is it just better to get something that aligns with your requirements regardless of how long you plan to keep it?
 
It's real in some cases. My 2600k was still viable for a couple of years later than a 2500k simply from the hyperthreading. It was time to move on for me once the Ryzen 3900x came along though.
 
Depends on requirements. MS Office, web etc... Ya you're fine. Latest AAA title and VR? No.
You are asking a sloppy question and you have already outlined your answer. Of course it is a sliding scale of $ spent and longevity but the "sweet-spot" is often hard to pick and a new tech can throw it all out the window depending on use case.
It also hurts that "tech" is a passion/hobby for so many that they will spend silly money to maintain their "tech supremacy" (e-peen) to allow themselves to live vicariously as an imaginary tech god as a proper life replacement.
 
