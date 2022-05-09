is eMMC really at 400MB/s? As on my tablet is very slow

according to this link, eMMC is 400MB/sbut on my lenovo tablet, it's so slow, to load a tiny 1 MB file, takes a noticeably delay on the time frame of 5+ sec.Boot up is also slow. On my old PC, running SSD at 600MB/s, it takes 7 sec., on this 3 yr. old tablet, it takes much longer to load up windows, much longer than 7 sec.. If eMMC is really at 400MB/s, there is no way it takes that long to load up windows.I am very tempted to install a SD card on the side of the tablet, and save these 1 MB file there, and see if loading those tiny 1 MB file be faster. Now, SD Card is only 12MB/sec, but at this pt., I won't be surprise if it's still faster than the eMMC