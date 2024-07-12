Is Deckard dead?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I don't. There have been software updates to Steam VR with references to new hardware.I think Valve has abandoned VR Its still to much of a niche market.
I wonder if the next step isn't a mixed reality headset, maybe even standalone. An Index 2 wouldn't really change the game unless it was genuinely better than other consumer VR experiences.
Whether or not you like the Vision Pro, it has changed expectations for some and shown where headsets might go; the dream is basically this, but in a pair of otherwise normal-looking eyeglasses.
That would be pretty cool if you can run things like Radar Omega on it a passenger in a storm chasing rig could immerse himself in the radar products without having a laptop bouncing around.The rumor is it would have something like Steam Deck hardware in it that makes it standalone, or that hardware would be built into a modular headstrap. That would not only allow you to play PCVR games standalone, but you could also do remote wireless PCVR similar to how people use Quests.
View attachment 1000005802.webpDeckard never existed. It was down to a youtuber going through steamvr update files and discovering file names which he thought were a new VR headset. It turned out to be Steamdeck OLED and Quest 3 native support.
That's what it's named after. A bunch of the other stuff VR stuff has codenames from blade runner too.I thought this was about Rick Deckard from Blade Runner...
Don't really get the point of strapping a console (like the Quest does) inside of the headset. More weight, larger size, more expensive, more heat = less comfortable. And it will be inferior to a PC, and we all know VR is more demanding than regular games.
Wireless PC VR is a huge deal. Being tethered limits your motion and is immersion breaking.Don't really get the point of strapping a console (like the Quest does) inside of the headset. More weight, larger size, more expensive, more heat = less comfortable. And it will be inferior to a PC, and we all know VR is more demanding than regular games. Also, lets be honest, this isn't a Switch. People aren't going to strap a VR headset on in the bus. Or in public. If you're doing non-sitting games, it makes even less sense. You'll want an optimized physical space. You're not going to whip it out in public unless you want to look like a dork and run into random people.
I mean, the graphics are pretty bad compared to the same title on PCVR. Though for games like Job Simulator it doesn't really matter too much.Also Quest has proven you can have a worthwhile VR experience with standalone hardware. It's awesome just being able to turn on the headset anywhere in your house and play. Graphics aren't everything.
Just had a thought, probably random: Deckard is basically an x86 gaming PC inside of a VR HMD, right? Why not sell a docking cradle with HDMI out, USB, and Bluetooth and turn it into an actual desktop PC that you can use for work, flat gaming, and everything else? Why have 2 “PC’s” when you can have one that pulls double-duty, and looks the business sitting there on your desk?
Valve will tether it to some explosive ace(s) up their sleeve, like Half-Life 3/L4D3/Portal3 (the "full" experience, or something).lol @ $1200 and still losing money. Hell no Gabe ain't releasing that. Especially when VR is a niche and shrinking market. Sony has seen the writing on the wall, Apple can't sell their helmet, Mark still spending billions on skiing masks. There is no content for the hardware and content creators are turning a blind eye. Games are few and far between, no must use app, no reason to own one (unless you are a niche use case like sim racing or sim flying).
i have no real information, as with most, but heard possibly some sort of "asymmetrical" multi player gameplay, which could be interesting IMO. Where you can play HL3/L3D3/P3 on normal PC, but then coplay with others on VR, to do other stuff in game. Either method of play is 100% functional standalone, but when combined in multi-player coop - you can do other stuff.Valve will tether it to some explosive ace(s) up their sleeve, like Half-Life 3/L4D3/Portal3 (the "full" experience, or something).
I watch the source code repositories (github).
Also @SadleyItsBradley reverse engineered Steam and found a bunch of features it has.
Some damn impressive commits. Deckard isn't dead. It's running on Valve Time.
- Valve is updating Gamescope, a custom Wayland fork
- Wayland just got a lot of goodies (VRR, high-Hz, multimonitor now. Plus now HDR being added)
- Wine/Proton ARM64 commits by Valve
- VR industry veteran SadlyItsBradley reverse engineered steam and found some new Deckard updates
Essentially an upgraded Steam Deck strapped to your face
I predict a hybrid device to ace things.
- PCVR Mode - Play PCVR games over cable or streamed
- Standalone Quest - Play Meta Quest2/3 recompiled
- Standalone PCVR - Play PCVR games recompiled to ARM64 directly in-headset (run thru Wine/Proton ARM64)
- Steam Deck mode - Play any 2D Steam Deck games (x86 or ARM) directly in-headset (virtual big screen)
- Streaming mode - Stream any 2D or VR games over the cloud (ugh, but this option'll be there anyway)
- Docked mode - Connect headset (like a Switch 2 dock) to monitor or TV, and play it like a Steam Deck to your big screen for your 2D games
- USB docking stations supported: Docking station works as it does on Steam Deck (USB-C docks), monitor / keyboard / mouse / Ethernet / whatever Steam Deck works with too
- Pair any Bluetooth mouse/keyboard/controller and play it just like a PC too
- Specs powerful enough to be mobile software development machine if you want it to be (compile the game for the headset, on-headset)
Found in reverse engineering Steam source: Builtin eyetracker, inside-out eyetracking, ARM64-based, Wine/Proton64 + ported .apk capability, probable, Snapdragon 8.
All the evidence shows about 7 different Deckard prototypes were built (from proof of concept to engineering launch candidates).
Predictions:
- Year: 2026 or 2027 (delayed from 2024. But now probably delayed from late 2025 due to trade war)
- Performance Floor: Snapdragon 8 probably, but delay may upgrade it. Possibly entry level RTX 2000-series or 3000-series league (ish), something akin to Switch 2 league if arrives sooner, or slightly better if arrives later.
- Pack-In Game: Duh (Entire half life franchaise, HL:Alyx AND HL:2 VR Remastered AND free Valve Orange style 2D pack AND maybe HL:3)
- Price: Duh (Arm and leg. Or all of your limbs. Possibly your soul too.)
There's active source code development from the 2024 and 2025 reverse engineering.
They're just on blatantly obvious Valve Time until stars align (MSRP target, tarriffs, prices, sensors, 3-4nm SoC instead of 5nm, the new Intel/TSMC fabs, other factors).
Bookmark my predictions.