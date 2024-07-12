Is Deckard dead?

B

Bearsahrk

n00b
Joined
Apr 22, 2017
Messages
7
Bunch of speculative news in '23 about Valve's next-generation VR kit, "Deckard". Not very much discussion this year using the goggle machine. Does anyone know anything? Got to be some industry insiders on this forum, bah!

~Bearshark
 
Vengance_01 said:
I think Valve has abandoned VR :( Its still to much of a niche market.
Click to expand...
I don't. There have been software updates to Steam VR with references to new hardware.

I think they're just on Valve time. They're in no hurry and taking longer will probably make the higher end hardware they want inside it more affordable. I think they want to make something more special than a simple upgrade to what is already available.

If you want something now you can't go wrong with a Quest 3, or used Quest 2 if you're on a very low budget. Valve is happy to make money selling Steam games to Quest users. Another reason they're taking their sweet time.
 
jfreund said:
It would be their 3rd headset, so you know how that's going to go.
Click to expand...

gabe no ww3.jpeg
 
Deckard ? Wasn't he kilt some time between the original movie & the 1st remake ? /s
 
I wonder if the next step isn't a mixed reality headset, maybe even standalone. An Index 2 wouldn't really change the game unless it was genuinely better than other consumer VR experiences.

Whether or not you like the Vision Pro, it has changed expectations for some and shown where headsets might go; the dream is basically this, but in a pair of otherwise normal-looking eyeglasses.
 
Aurelius said:
I wonder if the next step isn't a mixed reality headset, maybe even standalone. An Index 2 wouldn't really change the game unless it was genuinely better than other consumer VR experiences.

Whether or not you like the Vision Pro, it has changed expectations for some and shown where headsets might go; the dream is basically this, but in a pair of otherwise normal-looking eyeglasses.
Click to expand...

The rumor is it would have something like Steam Deck hardware in it that makes it standalone, or that hardware would be built into a modular headstrap. That would not only allow you to play PCVR games standalone, but you could also do remote wireless PCVR similar to how people use Quests.
 
sharknice said:
The rumor is it would have something like Steam Deck hardware in it that makes it standalone, or that hardware would be built into a modular headstrap. That would not only allow you to play PCVR games standalone, but you could also do remote wireless PCVR similar to how people use Quests.
Click to expand...
That would be pretty cool if you can run things like Radar Omega on it a passenger in a storm chasing rig could immerse himself in the radar products without having a laptop bouncing around.
 
Steam is always experimenting with new hardware ideas but not all of them will see the light of day. Deckard may be a thing one day but I would not wait for it because just as likely it may never be released.
 
Deckard never existed. It was down to a youtuber going through steamvr update files and discovering file names which he thought were a new VR headset. It turned out to be Steamdeck OLED and Quest 3 native support.
 
lol @ $1200 and still losing money. Hell no Gabe ain't releasing that. Especially when VR is a niche and shrinking market. Sony has seen the writing on the wall, Apple can't sell their helmet, Mark still spending billions on skiing masks. There is no content for the hardware and content creators are turning a blind eye. Games are few and far between, no must use app, no reason to own one (unless you are a niche use case like sim racing or sim flying).
 
Each time I see this headline I think "Yeah, he died in Diablo 3. Everyone knows that!" :D
 
@1200$ it will be doa.... I am guessing a custom amd apu... unless they push FSR and FG tech...
 
They need to drive the price down if they want any sort of adoption. $499 for a Quest 3 is too good of a deal, especially when it's arguably superior to a Valve Index which is still selling at $1000.

(and this is coming from someone who has both)
 
Valve’s intention with Index was never to compete on price, it was to set a standard of excellence for cheaper manufacturers so that if PCVR growth had taken off, Steam would have been a big player. Everything Valve does is to protect and grow the Steam platform.
 
Don't really get the point of strapping a console (like the Quest does) inside of the headset. More weight, larger size, more expensive, more heat = less comfortable. And it will be inferior to a PC, and we all know VR is more demanding than regular games. Also, lets be honest, this isn't a Switch. People aren't going to strap a VR headset on in the bus. Or in public. If you're doing non-sitting games, it makes even less sense. You'll want an optimized physical space. You're not going to whip it out in public unless you want to look like a dork and run into random people.
 
Flogger23m said:
Don't really get the point of strapping a console (like the Quest does) inside of the headset. More weight, larger size, more expensive, more heat = less comfortable. And it will be inferior to a PC, and we all know VR is more demanding than regular games.
Click to expand...

The point is, if you can fit all the processing and control tracking onto the headset it's not only wireless, it's portable. You're not tethered to a PC physically or functionally. You don't need to set up software on a PC, or use the PC/monitor to start your VR game. I totally understand the appeal.

I'd rather have a high quality, high resolution headset that can use the power of my gaming PC, but a lot of the market doesn't even have a PC. As long as Deckard can function well as a PC VR headset, and doesn't strike out on the display and lenses, I'm interested.
 
Flogger23m said:
Don't really get the point of strapping a console (like the Quest does) inside of the headset. More weight, larger size, more expensive, more heat = less comfortable. And it will be inferior to a PC, and we all know VR is more demanding than regular games. Also, lets be honest, this isn't a Switch. People aren't going to strap a VR headset on in the bus. Or in public. If you're doing non-sitting games, it makes even less sense. You'll want an optimized physical space. You're not going to whip it out in public unless you want to look like a dork and run into random people.
Click to expand...
Wireless PC VR is a huge deal. Being tethered limits your motion and is immersion breaking.
In order to get good enough wireless PCVR you basically need all that hardware in the headset. It does a lot more than simply sending a signal back and forth, especially with the headset and controllers doing their own tracking so you don't need base stations setup.

Also Quest has proven you can have a worthwhile VR experience with standalone hardware. It's awesome just being able to turn on the headset anywhere in your house and play. Graphics aren't everything.
 
I can really hope Deckard isn't dead. As an Index owner, while I can appreciate wireless options, right now they're mostly shackled to letting MetaFacebOculous stick a mobile tracking device it owns, to your face to data mine everything internally or externally, and an attempt to have exclusive releases through their store (I remember the Resident Evil 4 VR port exclusive to Meta) Alternatively, there are a number of Chinese companies that follow the tradition of having impressive specs on paper, but issues when it comes down to implementation (Pico, Pimax) and their own issues with both data collection and often proprietary, Windows only driver usage on PC when not primarily using mobile SoCs onboard. There are a handful of exceptions notably on the ultra high end business-focused setups that are using standardized implementations like the Varjo XR-4 and even the Secure Edition (entirely assembled in Finland, can run completely offline if desired- made for classified environments, military training sims and the like), but those suffice it to say are not going to be accessible to many with a $6000-9000 starting price.

Valve seems to be one of the few who proposed a VR future that's OS independent, privacy respecting, FOSS in many cases, and full featured and I'd rather pay a bit more or jump through some hoops to see that dynamic realized rather than a cheap tracking device and proprietary lockdown. I can hope that Deckard is in the works and Valve hasn't given up on it. I'd love to see something akin to at least some of the features from the XR-4, both forms of tracking and perhaps a "pro/elite" variant as well as more affordable ones. The Index was significantly ahead of pretty much anything else at the time of its launch, but things have progressed in the 5+ years since its arrival and Deckard is badly needed if Valve doesn't want to let others , especially Meta, frame the possible future of VR in both user and developer use cases.
 
Last edited:
sharknice said:
Also Quest has proven you can have a worthwhile VR experience with standalone hardware. It's awesome just being able to turn on the headset anywhere in your house and play. Graphics aren't everything.
Click to expand...
I mean, the graphics are pretty bad compared to the same title on PCVR. Though for games like Job Simulator it doesn't really matter too much.

That said, I'm more impressed with the ability to stream wirelessly via Virtual Desktop and have barely any latency issues.
 
There are strong rumours about Deckhard appearing towards the end of the year, sporting one of the micro OLED displays from eMagin that Samsung bought a few years back. The eMagin display is supposedly 50% bigger than existing displays which would fix the FOV problems with the current displays.

Cost and availability is anyones guess.
 
Just had a thought, probably random: Deckard is basically an x86 gaming PC inside of a VR HMD, right? Why not sell a docking cradle with HDMI out, USB, and Bluetooth and turn it into an actual desktop PC that you can use for work, flat gaming, and everything else? Why have 2 “PC’s” when you can have one that pulls double-duty, and looks the business sitting there on your desk?
 
arthur_tuxedo said:
Just had a thought, probably random: Deckard is basically an x86 gaming PC inside of a VR HMD, right? Why not sell a docking cradle with HDMI out, USB, and Bluetooth and turn it into an actual desktop PC that you can use for work, flat gaming, and everything else? Why have 2 “PC’s” when you can have one that pulls double-duty, and looks the business sitting there on your desk?
Click to expand...

I imagine that would be one of its features (much like how the Steam Deck can be docked and act like a desktop PC).
 
bobsuncledan said:
lol @ $1200 and still losing money. Hell no Gabe ain't releasing that. Especially when VR is a niche and shrinking market. Sony has seen the writing on the wall, Apple can't sell their helmet, Mark still spending billions on skiing masks. There is no content for the hardware and content creators are turning a blind eye. Games are few and far between, no must use app, no reason to own one (unless you are a niche use case like sim racing or sim flying).
Click to expand...
Valve will tether it to some explosive ace(s) up their sleeve, like Half-Life 3/L4D3/Portal3 (the "full" experience, or something).
 
Coldblackice said:
Valve will tether it to some explosive ace(s) up their sleeve, like Half-Life 3/L4D3/Portal3 (the "full" experience, or something).
Click to expand...
i have no real information, as with most, but heard possibly some sort of "asymmetrical" multi player gameplay, which could be interesting IMO. Where you can play HL3/L3D3/P3 on normal PC, but then coplay with others on VR, to do other stuff in game. Either method of play is 100% functional standalone, but when combined in multi-player coop - you can do other stuff.
 
I watch the source code repositories (github).
Also @SadleyItsBradley reverse engineered Steam and found a bunch of features it has.

Some damn impressive commits. Deckard isn't dead. It's running on Valve Time.

- Valve is updating Gamescope, a custom Wayland fork
- Wayland just got a lot of goodies (VRR, high-Hz, multimonitor now. Plus now HDR being added)
- Wine/Proton ARM64 commits by Valve
- VR industry veteran SadlyItsBradley reverse engineered steam and found some new Deckard updates

Essentially an upgraded Steam Deck strapped to your face

I predict a hybrid device to ace things.

- PCVR Mode - Play PCVR games over cable or streamed
- Standalone Quest - Play Meta Quest2/3 recompiled
- Standalone PCVR - Play PCVR games recompiled to ARM64 directly in-headset (run thru Wine/Proton ARM64)
- Steam Deck mode - Play any 2D Steam Deck games (x86 or ARM) directly in-headset (virtual big screen)
- Streaming mode - Stream any 2D or VR games over the cloud (ugh, but this option'll be there anyway)
- Docked mode - Connect headset (like a Switch 2 dock) to monitor or TV, and play it like a Steam Deck to your big screen for your 2D games
- USB docking stations supported: Docking station works as it does on Steam Deck (USB-C docks), monitor / keyboard / mouse / Ethernet / whatever Steam Deck works with too
- Pair any Bluetooth mouse/keyboard/controller and play it just like a PC too
- Specs powerful enough to be mobile software development machine if you want it to be (compile the game for the headset, on-headset)

Found in reverse engineering Steam source: Builtin eyetracker, inside-out eyetracking, ARM64-based, Wine/Proton64 + ported .apk capability, probable, Snapdragon 8.
All the evidence shows about 7 different Deckard prototypes were built (from proof of concept to engineering launch candidates).

Predictions:
- Year: 2026 or 2027 (delayed from 2024. But now probably delayed from late 2025 due to trade war)
- Performance Floor: Snapdragon 8 probably, but delay may upgrade it. Possibly entry level RTX 2000-series or 3000-series league (ish), something akin to Switch 2 league if arrives sooner, or slightly better if arrives later.
- Pack-In Game: Duh (Entire half life franchaise, HL:Alyx AND HL:2 VR Remastered AND free Valve Orange style 2D pack AND maybe HL:3)
- Price: Duh (Arm and leg. Or all of your limbs. Possibly your soul too.)

There's active source code development from the 2024 and 2025 reverse engineering.
They're just on blatantly obvious Valve Time until stars align (MSRP target, tarriffs, prices, sensors, 3-4nm SoC instead of 5nm, the new Intel/TSMC fabs, other factors).

Bookmark my predictions.
 
Last edited:
Chief Blur Buster said:
I watch the source code repositories (github).
Also @SadleyItsBradley reverse engineered Steam and found a bunch of features it has.

Some damn impressive commits. Deckard isn't dead. It's running on Valve Time.

- Valve is updating Gamescope, a custom Wayland fork
- Wayland just got a lot of goodies (VRR, high-Hz, multimonitor now. Plus now HDR being added)
- Wine/Proton ARM64 commits by Valve
- VR industry veteran SadlyItsBradley reverse engineered steam and found some new Deckard updates

Essentially an upgraded Steam Deck strapped to your face

I predict a hybrid device to ace things.

- PCVR Mode - Play PCVR games over cable or streamed
- Standalone Quest - Play Meta Quest2/3 recompiled
- Standalone PCVR - Play PCVR games recompiled to ARM64 directly in-headset (run thru Wine/Proton ARM64)
- Steam Deck mode - Play any 2D Steam Deck games (x86 or ARM) directly in-headset (virtual big screen)
- Streaming mode - Stream any 2D or VR games over the cloud (ugh, but this option'll be there anyway)
- Docked mode - Connect headset (like a Switch 2 dock) to monitor or TV, and play it like a Steam Deck to your big screen for your 2D games
- USB docking stations supported: Docking station works as it does on Steam Deck (USB-C docks), monitor / keyboard / mouse / Ethernet / whatever Steam Deck works with too
- Pair any Bluetooth mouse/keyboard/controller and play it just like a PC too
- Specs powerful enough to be mobile software development machine if you want it to be (compile the game for the headset, on-headset)

Found in reverse engineering Steam source: Builtin eyetracker, inside-out eyetracking, ARM64-based, Wine/Proton64 + ported .apk capability, probable, Snapdragon 8.
All the evidence shows about 7 different Deckard prototypes were built (from proof of concept to engineering launch candidates).

Predictions:
- Year: 2026 or 2027 (delayed from 2024. But now probably delayed from late 2025 due to trade war)
- Performance Floor: Snapdragon 8 probably, but delay may upgrade it. Possibly entry level RTX 2000-series or 3000-series league (ish), something akin to Switch 2 league if arrives sooner, or slightly better if arrives later.
- Pack-In Game: Duh (Entire half life franchaise, HL:Alyx AND HL:2 VR Remastered AND free Valve Orange style 2D pack AND maybe HL:3)
- Price: Duh (Arm and leg. Or all of your limbs. Possibly your soul too.)

There's active source code development from the 2024 and 2025 reverse engineering.
They're just on blatantly obvious Valve Time until stars align (MSRP target, tarriffs, prices, sensors, 3-4nm SoC instead of 5nm, the new Intel/TSMC fabs, other factors).

Bookmark my predictions.
Click to expand...

Honestly, a VR system that doubles as a PC/Gaming System when plugged into a monitor would be brilliant! That sounds like a great idea and I would love to have something like that.
 
With the steam levers controlling natively could be real good. Snap dragon 8 maybe I'll replace my Crystal Light then if it's worthy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top