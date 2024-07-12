Is Deckard dead?

I can really hope Deckard isn't dead. As an Index owner, while I can appreciate wireless options, right now they're mostly shackled to letting MetaFacebOculous stick a mobile tracking device it owns, to your face to data mine everything internally or externally, and an attempt to have exclusive releases through their store (I remember the Resident Evil 4 VR port exclusive to Meta) Alternatively, there are a number of Chinese companies that follow the tradition of having impressive specs on paper, but issues when it comes down to implementation (Pico, Pimax) and their own issues with both data collection and often proprietary, Windows only driver usage on PC when not primarily using mobile SoCs onboard. There are a handful of exceptions notably on the ultra high end business-focused setups that are using standardized implementations like the Varjo XR-4 and even the Secure Edition (entirely assembled in Finland, can run completely offline if desired- made for classified environments, military training sims and the like), but those suffice it to say are not going to be accessible to many with a $6000-9000 starting price.



Valve seems to be one of the few who proposed a VR future that's OS independent, privacy respecting, FOSS in many cases, and full featured and I'd rather pay a bit more or jump through some hoops to see that dynamic realized rather than a cheap tracking device and proprietary lockdown. I can hope that Deckard is in the works and Valve hasn't given up on it. I'd love to see something akin to at least some of the features from the XR-4, both forms of tracking and perhaps a "pro/elite" variant as well as more affordable ones. The Index was significantly ahead of pretty much anything else at the time of its launch, but things have progressed in the 5+ years since its arrival and Deckard is badly needed if Valve doesn't want to let others , especially Meta, frame the possible future of VR in both user and developer use cases.