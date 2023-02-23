Is ATX 3.0...

Needed?
Or:
Optional?
The reason is because I have a RTX 4080 coming my way, and I'm making assessment if it is one or the other.
FYI: I have an EVGA 1000W 80+ Platinum now, but it's been at least two or three years old.
TIA for your opinions or suggestions/recommendations.
