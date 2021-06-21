Is 2077 finally worth playing?

dave343
Before 2077 launched I was pretty excited for it, but I didn't buy it immediately and the more it was reported to be a hot mess I stayed away. Fast forward to now, I'm tempted to pick up a cheap GOG key and play it, but are most of the kinks ironed out? Is the game still a buggy mess, or can it... for the most part, be played without issues? Understandably any massive game like that is going to have issues, but from what was being reported over the last year it sounded pretty bad. Most of the issues I witnessed on YT were the graphical ones, but then I have heard there's some game killing quest bugs etc. I am still fairly excited to give it a try though so is the $40 worth it? and have the numerous patches made it ok/good/great/amazing?