Is 2077 finally worth playing?

dave343

dave343

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2000
Messages
1,832
Before 2077 launched I was pretty excited for it, but I didn't buy it immediately and the more it was reported to be a hot mess I stayed away. Fast forward to now, I'm tempted to pick up a cheap GOG key and play it, but are most of the kinks ironed out? Is the game still a buggy mess, or can it... for the most part, be played without issues? Understandably any massive game like that is going to have issues, but from what was being reported over the last year it sounded pretty bad. Most of the issues I witnessed on YT were the graphical ones, but then I have heard there's some game killing quest bugs etc. I am still fairly excited to give it a try though so is the $40 worth it? and have the numerous patches made it ok/good/great/amazing?
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,032
Honest answer? For most people no. There’s a very lengthy thread here for the game including the changes after the recent patches. Everyone but the die hards said… don’t waste your time yet. It needs some more work before it’s worth really sinking time in to.
 
dave343

dave343

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2000
Messages
1,832
What are the main issues right now with it? quest bugs? or graphical?
 
A

Aireoth

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
5,167
There is a whole thread on the game.

Cliff notes: Its fine from most who have played it, bugs are largely not game breaking and that was before all the patches. I would assume its more stable. Never had a game breaking bug myself and I beat it twice, completioned once.

There is a group of people that want something else, what that is varies from individuals, but the game didn't live up to their expectations and they expect major changes. The game isn't perfect, but its far from as bad as most critics vocalize, its a great romp for 100hrs but the gameplay holes do appear (poor police response, lack of real choice, generic mission design, etc). It is much less likely those issues will be dealt with as developers rarely overhaul so much of a game, more likely some DLC may round out a few things.
 
A

ashmelev75

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 29, 2007
Messages
1,751
dave343 said:
What are the main issues right now with it? quest bugs? or graphical?
Click to expand...
Mainly immersion-breaking glitches.
There was a scene in the beginning when your character meets the buddy at the road side cafe, they sit down to eat and in background cars on rails go crashing thru barriers and walls.
And after a while you notice that all traffic is on the rails, pedestrians are just a random procedural-generated peoplw that wander around aimlessly.

You can finish the game, that's not an issue. I guess people expected more and it turned out a toe deep lake instead of a deep ocean.
 
dave343

dave343

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2000
Messages
1,832
jmilcher said:
Honest answer? For most people no. There’s a very lengthy thread here for the game including the changes after the recent patches. Everyone but the die hards said… don’t waste your time yet. It needs some more work before it’s worth really sinking time in to.
Click to expand...

Aireoth said:
There is a whole thread on the game.

Cliff notes: Its fine from most who have played it, bugs are largely not game breaking and that was before all the patches. I would assume its more stable. Never had a game breaking bug myself and I beat it twice, completioned once.

There is a group of people that want something else, what that is varies from individuals, but the game didn't live up to their expectations and they expect major changes. The game isn't perfect, but its far from as bad as most critics vocalize, its a great romp for 100hrs but the gameplay holes do appear (poor police response, lack of real choice, generic mission design, etc). It is much less likely those issues will be dealt with as developers rarely overhaul so much of a game, more likely some DLC may round out a few things.
Click to expand...

Thanks. Maybe I'll give it a go then. From everything I've heard about it, I was weary to pay full price, but seems you can get cheap GOG keys now so I'll give it a shot.

I can understand how for some people it didn't meet their expectations, or they expected a certain game, and so that crowd will be far more vocal. As well the critics and reviewers. Games as big as Skyrim, Red Dead 2, and 2077 will always have bugs due to their sheer size and complexity, but I'm just looking for the "overall" experience now that were 6-7 months past release. I can live with some bugs, but when I heard a while back the world felt dead.. yeah that was a put off. A game can look amazing but if the world doesn't feel alive, or choices are non-existent or few and far between then it becomes a drag to play. I was looking forward to it since I did play the Witcher 3 and liked it, as well 2077 looks preeettttty.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,136
if you waited this long then no point rushing to play it now...I would wait for a few more patches mainly to see if they add any gameplay improvements
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top