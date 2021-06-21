Is 2077 finally worth playing?

jmilcher said: Honest answer? For most people no. There’s a very lengthy thread here for the game including the changes after the recent patches. Everyone but the die hards said… don’t waste your time yet. It needs some more work before it’s worth really sinking time in to. Click to expand...

Aireoth said: There is a whole thread on the game.



Cliff notes: Its fine from most who have played it, bugs are largely not game breaking and that was before all the patches. I would assume its more stable. Never had a game breaking bug myself and I beat it twice, completioned once.



There is a group of people that want something else, what that is varies from individuals, but the game didn't live up to their expectations and they expect major changes. The game isn't perfect, but its far from as bad as most critics vocalize, its a great romp for 100hrs but the gameplay holes do appear (poor police response, lack of real choice, generic mission design, etc). It is much less likely those issues will be dealt with as developers rarely overhaul so much of a game, more likely some DLC may round out a few things.

Thanks. Maybe I'll give it a go then. From everything I've heard about it, I was weary to pay full price, but seems you can get cheap GOG keys now so I'll give it a shot.I can understand how for some people it didn't meet their expectations, or they expected a certain game, and so that crowd will be far more vocal. As well the critics and reviewers. Games as big as Skyrim, Red Dead 2, and 2077 will always have bugs due to their sheer size and complexity, but I'm just looking for the "overall" experience now that were 6-7 months past release. I can live with some bugs, but when I heard a while back the world felt dead.. yeah that was a put off. A game can look amazing but if the world doesn't feel alive, or choices are non-existent or few and far between then it becomes a drag to play. I was looking forward to it since I did play the Witcher 3 and liked it, as well 2077 looks preeettttty.