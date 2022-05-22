IPSEC on iPhone using pfSense

Anyone got IPSEC to work on an iPhone using pfSense? I **think** I followed this guide: (1260) iPhone IPSEC VPN Setup - YouTube
I have OpenVPN installed and working great. Not able to get IPSEC to work. I am running pfSense version 2.4.5-RELEASE-p1 (amd64)
I appears to be connecting successfully but I can't seem to access resources on the network.
I downloaded "Network Ping Lite" and can't seem to ping.
I show this on the iPhone.
Firewall rules:
