IPSEC on iPhone using pfSense

amrogers3

Nov 7, 2010
Anyone got IPSEC to work on an iPhone using pfSense? I **think** I followed this guide: (1260) iPhone IPSEC VPN Setup - YouTube

I have OpenVPN installed and working great. Not able to get IPSEC to work. I am running pfSense version 2.4.5-RELEASE-p1 (amd64)

I appears to be connecting successfully but I can't seem to access resources on the network.

Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 11.52.21 AM.png


I downloaded "Network Ping Lite" and can't seem to ping.

Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 12.07.57 PM.png


I show this on the iPhone.

Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 12.07.38 PM.png


Firewall rules:
Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 12.29.40 PM.png
 
