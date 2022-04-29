IPS or VA 32" Monitor with Little or No Anti-glare Coating

I have read many of the posts on here about monitors this size. I have not been able to get much information about the Anti-glare coating on the various monitors.

The Dell U3014 that I'm using right now has anti-glare coating but is not too bad.

The monitor that I am looking for is not for gaming. I just want to find a good quality IPS or VA monitor. Do not want a curved monitor.



SO I have seen Benq, Asus, Viewsonic, Gigabyte monitors mentioned. Which of these is know for the lighter Anti-glare coating?

Is there a later model Dell that meets this criteria?



Your comments would be appreciated.