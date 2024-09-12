iPhone 16 and 16 Pro

The Lurker said: To be honest. I don't remember the last time I installed a third party launcher and I don't think I ever used icon packs. So I'm not worried about that.



My bigger concerns are things like file management. For example, one thing I really like and dislike with Android is how it seemingly puts files in random places but also lets you use a file manager to move stuff wherever you want.



Can I connect the iPhone as a drive to my computer or am I still constricted to using iTunes to load files like ringtones?



I am concerned with background downloads not being possible in many third party apps on iOS. I don't download much for offline use, but the fact that id need consciously have it on to download offline music is something I will need to keep in mind. Same with photo backup, do I now need to consciously have Google photos open to backup my data?



I use a lot of Google apps like sheets and docs, drive and photos. Is that going to be a problem?

You can't just treat the iPhone as a regular drive, but there's now a Files app that lets you manage local files (to a limited degree) and access storage with multiple cloud services. You can grab photos directly from the phone in Windows without using iTunes or Apple Music. And if you're willing to pay for ringtones, you can buy them through Apple.Background downloads do work on iOS, there are just certain limits. You can start it and expect it to finish; you just can't count on it to automatically happen without doing anything. For example, Google Photos won't start backing things up until you open the app, but you don't have to keep it open to finish the backup.Google apps work very well on iOS; I don't think there's any significant Google service that doesn't have a solid iOS client. I regularly use Gmail, read text in Docs, send files to Drive, and sync images with Photos. In fact, I actually like using email on the iPhone more because I can put my work email in Gmail (where I can get notifications for priority messages) and my personal account in Apple's Mail app (where I won't have to wade through ads).