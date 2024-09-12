iPhone 16 and 16 Pro

Think we should have a thread for folks either getting the iPhone 16 series or curious about it.
Me: I have an iPhone 13 Pro and consider myself due; I'm hoping to get a 16 Pro. I know the 17 is rumored to be a more significant upgrade, but the larger 6.3-inch screen (with thinner bezels), the improved ultrawide, the camera controls, the extra battery life, and of course the A18 Pro add up on top of everything that's happened with the 14 Pro and 15 Pro. My phone is now much more of a work tool than it was in 2021, and it's basically my only camera (it's much easier than lugging my mirrorless around).
And iOS 18 should make it a nicer experience. The added freedom to place icons means this will probably be the first time in years that I seriously change my iPhone home screen layout.
Me: I have an iPhone 13 Pro and consider myself due; I'm hoping to get a 16 Pro. I know the 17 is rumored to be a more significant upgrade, but the larger 6.3-inch screen (with thinner bezels), the improved ultrawide, the camera controls, the extra battery life, and of course the A18 Pro add up on top of everything that's happened with the 14 Pro and 15 Pro. My phone is now much more of a work tool than it was in 2021, and it's basically my only camera (it's much easier than lugging my mirrorless around).
And iOS 18 should make it a nicer experience. The added freedom to place icons means this will probably be the first time in years that I seriously change my iPhone home screen layout.