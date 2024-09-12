  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
iPhone 16 and 16 Pro

Think we should have a thread for folks either getting the iPhone 16 series or curious about it.

Me: I have an iPhone 13 Pro and consider myself due; I'm hoping to get a 16 Pro. I know the 17 is rumored to be a more significant upgrade, but the larger 6.3-inch screen (with thinner bezels), the improved ultrawide, the camera controls, the extra battery life, and of course the A18 Pro add up on top of everything that's happened with the 14 Pro and 15 Pro. My phone is now much more of a work tool than it was in 2021, and it's basically my only camera (it's much easier than lugging my mirrorless around).

And iOS 18 should make it a nicer experience. The added freedom to place icons means this will probably be the first time in years that I seriously change my iPhone home screen layout.
 
I am on an 11 still, and while the new models have some nice features, none of them I find are useful to me at all. Seems like Apple is also having trouble really adding anything innovative to their devices now, they are already so powerful, camera's are already great for 99% of the people using them, AI stuff, nice, but meh...
 
Work is buying a 16 Pro for me. It'll be my first iPhone since the 7 Plus. Been using Pixels since 2017 and am looking forward to trying something different.
 
MrGuvernment said:
I am on an 11 still, and while the new models have some nice features, none of them I find are useful to me at all. Seems like Apple is also having trouble really adding anything innovative to their devices now, they are already so powerful, camera's are already great for 99% of the people using them, AI stuff, nice, but meh...
Click to expand...
One of the few ways phone manufacturers can innovate at this point is software. I do appreciate the incremental improvements to photo and video, though. For instance, the 16 Pro can now do slow-mo 4K with 4K 120 FPS video, which in a phone is kind of nuts. I don’t really have a need to upgrade every year anymore. It’s just nice to have the 15 PM so I can play with the AI features.
 
I think it’s a very boring update on the pro side if you already have a 15 pro. One of the smallest incremental updates in years. Worthy update if you’re on an older model though. The AI features when released are huge given the way Apple is implementing them, and iOS 18 is already one of the best iOS updates in years.

I’m really hoping the 17 is a ground up redesign and we can finally get away from the garbage design since the 12. I want a phone like my 15 pro but with the form factor of the X to 11 era. The 15 redesign improved things slightly, but I still hate the squared off design. My midnight green 11 pro is my all time favorite design from a hand comfort and aesthetic perspective.
 
Last edited:
Mad Maxx said:
Work is buying a 16 Pro for me. It'll be my first iPhone since the 7 Plus. Been using Pixels since 2017 and am looking forward to trying something different.
Click to expand...
The Pixel is often called the iPhone of Android, so you're probably going to be happy as long as you're comfy with iOS.
 
I am switching back to Android soon. Unless I read up and find out Apple reinvented the iPhone somehow. Highly doubt it.
 
ng4ever said:
I am switching back to Android soon. Unless I read up and find out Apple reinvented the iPhone somehow. Highly doubt it.
Click to expand...
iOS 18 is the biggest update in years, and the AI/ML features coming are well beyond anything google/microsoft are doing given the level of integration into the OS and being able to do them on device without using cloud.
 
Mchart said:
iOS 18 is the biggest update in years, and the AI/ML features coming are well beyond anything google/microsoft are doing given the level of integration into the OS and being able to do them on device without using cloud.
Click to expand...

It probably remains to see if they are valuable features or gimmicks like most "AI" smart phone implementations at this point.
 
ng4ever said:
I am switching back to Android soon. Unless I read up and find out Apple reinvented the iPhone somehow. Highly doubt it.
Click to expand...
Phones are phones. Nothing has changed in a number of years now. Although, I just picked up a Moto Razr 2024+ last month and glad that I waited to try out the folding/flip phones. I am shocked how I really enjoy the flip style phone. I haven't been this excited for a phone in a very long time.
 
Got an iPhone 16 Pro order in for launch day. I have to admit I'm excited, if partly because I can finally catch up on features without the teething troubles of earlier models. If the battery life increase is as good as promised that could also save my hide on work trips.
 
Grabbing the 16 pro for wife an i. Currently on a 13 pro and she has mini. ATT doing a trade in get a free 16 so decided to take that.
 
Aurelius said:
Got an iPhone 16 Pro order in for launch day. I have to admit I'm excited, if partly because I can finally catch up on features without the teething troubles of earlier models. If the battery life increase is as good as promised that could also save my hide on work trips.
Click to expand...
15 Pro was a huge update in the past few years, so the 16 Pro assuming you're on anything older is quite a decent upgrade ultimately.
 
I got a S24 Ultra at launch and my wife has been asking for one too (despite having an S24). Now that RCS works with iOS18, I am much more comfortable trying an iPhone for the first time ever. Probably going to order a Pro because while the S24 Ultra is amazing its too damn big. I have no idea why my wife wants it. My only concern is the lack of finger print scanner - how's the facial recognition?

Mchart said:
I’m really hoping the 17 is a ground up redesign and we can finally get away from the garbage design since the 12.
Click to expand...

Whats wrong with this design?
 
The Lurker said:
I got a S24 Ultra at launch and my wife has been asking for one too (despite having an S24). Now that RCS works with iOS18, I am much more comfortable trying an iPhone for the first time ever. Probably going to order a Pro because while the S24 Ultra is amazing its too damn big. I have no idea why my wife wants it. My only concern is the lack of finger print scanner - how's the facial recognition?
Click to expand...
Usually quick at least it is on my 13 pro. I really want both, i find myself in scenarios where fingerprint would be easier (night time and it cant get a good view or im wearing protective equipment) and times i wish i had fingerprint (hands covered in oil or gloves on).

For face it often grabs it even badly off angle laying on the desk so that is nice, sometimes i have to tilt it a little toward me. I have been using RCS for a month now with my friend on android and on a different network. Kinda nice, i get to see the typing and read information. Still green bubbles though :p
 
The Lurker said:
I got a S24 Ultra at launch and my wife has been asking for one too (despite having an S24). Now that RCS works with iOS18, I am much more comfortable trying an iPhone for the first time ever. Probably going to order a Pro because while the S24 Ultra is amazing its too damn big. I have no idea why my wife wants it. My only concern is the lack of finger print scanner - how's the facial recognition?



Whats wrong with this design?
Click to expand...
I just personally hate the iPhone 12 design that still persists now in the 16. It's a brick design, versus the design of the X to 11 where it was nice and rounded and more comfortable in the hand. It's rumored that the 17 is going back to a design like that.

FaceID made TouchID obsolete. Never have I been in a scenario where I wish I had touchID again, and I have touchID on my Macbook so I still use it constantly and I wish the Macbook would move to having FaceID as well.

The benefit to the iPhone is that it's Apple, and that means you can try it / buy it / return it no problem from Apple. Don't make the mistake of getting the iPhone from a carrier. Get it direct from Apple, unless you're getting some really good deal from the carrier.
 
I always preferred a fingerprint scanner as the way to unlock my phone. The Nexus/Pixel line had outstanding hardware scanners. I hated when Google opted for on-screen scanners, instead.

My first experience with Face ID was with the iPad Pro. I never thought I'd like it, but changed my mind quickly once I realized how easy, fast and reliable it was to unlock the device and apps. I hope Face ID comes to MacBooks sometime soon. It works great on Windows laptops like the Dell XPS line.
 
Mchart said:
FaceID made TouchID obsolete. Never have I been in a scenario where I wish I had touchID again, and I have touchID on my Macbook so I still use it constantly and I wish the Macbook would move to having FaceID as well.
Click to expand...
Is FaceID as secure as fingerprint?


Mchart said:
The benefit to the iPhone is that it's Apple, and that means you can try it / buy it / return it no problem from Apple. Don't make the mistake of getting the iPhone from a carrier. Get it direct from Apple, unless you're getting some really good deal from the carrier.
Click to expand...
I was hoping to grab it from Costco.
 
The Lurker said:
Is FaceID as secure as fingerprint?



I was hoping to grab it from Costco.
Click to expand...
Yes, faceID is more secure compared to TouchID. That's been proven objectively at this point. Fingerprint isn't hard to replicate. A 3D recreation of your face is much harder. FaceID isn't just a 2D camera looking at your face. It's similar to the sensor in a XBOX Kinect that is 3D scanning your face.
 
The Lurker said:
Is FaceID as secure as fingerprint?
Click to expand...
Yes. Apple is using infrared depth sensing, so it's mapping points on your face (not images of the face, to be clear) and can't be fooled by photos or videos like some of the purely software-driven options on Android. The points are stored locally in a Secure Element. Basically, you don't have to worry unless you have an evil twin or a thief with a very, very elaborate head costume.
 
I'm replacing my iPhone 13 Pro Max for a 16 Pro Max. I didn't want to, but for the past 8 months or so my bottom speakers haven't worked, sim card not working (doesn't matter since esim works), and battery life isn't great. Apple wants $600 for the bottom speakers, so I just held out to not get the 15 Pro Max since I'll be stuck with it. I want something brighter in the sun, so hopefully I'll benefit from that.

My wife is on the fence and not sure if she wants to upgrade her 13 Pro, so I told her it's up to her. I have my mother on my plan and going to upgrade her from an iPhone 13 to a 16 Pro, since it'll only be about $3 a month. I figure since she mainly watches videos the better screen will benefit her. She's outside a lot since she doesn't work, so hopefully she'll benefit from a brighter screen.
 
Smashed Ixnay said:
I'm replacing my iPhone 13 Pro Max for a 16 Pro Max. I didn't want to, but for the past 8 months or so my bottom speakers haven't worked, sim card not working (doesn't matter since esim works), and battery life isn't great. Apple wants $600 for the bottom speakers, so I just held out to not get the 15 Pro Max since I'll be stuck with it. I want something brighter in the sun, so hopefully I'll benefit from that.

My wife is on the fence and not sure if she wants to upgrade her 13 Pro, so I told her it's up to her. I have my mother on my plan and going to upgrade her from an iPhone 13 to a 16 Pro, since it'll only be about $3 a month. I figure since she mainly watches videos the better screen will benefit her. She's outside a lot since she doesn't work, so hopefully she'll benefit from a brighter screen.
Click to expand...
I suspect there's going to be a lot of people upgrading from the 13 series. Just lots of little (or not so little, like the always-on display) features that tip the balance. Well, that and some of us have worked our batteries hard.
 
I have a base model iPhone 13 and am going to wait for the iPhone 17 (base model or Pro)...the base model 17 will have the 120hz which is a big deal...the biggest changes always involve the camera so unless you're a Pro or aspiring Photographer the yearly upgrades don't make much sense

Apple will eventually gimp the older phones to force people to upgrade but the 13 is still an excellent overall phone...I changed my plan recently from T-Mobile to Visible+ by Verizon- pre-paid carrier using the Verizon network
 
polonyc2 said:
I have a base model iPhone 13 and am going to wait for the iPhone 17 (base model or Pro)...the base model 17 will have the 120hz which is a big deal...the biggest changes always involve the camera so unless you're a Pro or aspiring Photographer the yearly upgrades don't make much sense

Apple will eventually gimp the older phones to force people to upgrade but the 13 is still an excellent overall phone...I changed my plan recently from T-Mobile to Visible+ by Verizon- pre-paid carrier using the Verizon network
Click to expand...
For me, the 16 Pro makes absolute sense. I use my iPhone for work photography, so a telephoto lens and maximum image quality are important. But I'll say this: the iPhone 16, even with that 60Hz screen, is now a considerably better value for money.

If the regular iPhone 17 does have a 120Hz display as rumored, then it'll be a value on par with the Pixel 9; basically, all the phone you need unless you crave the best cameras.
 
Aurelius said:
For me, the 16 Pro makes absolute sense. I use my iPhone for work photography, so a telephoto lens and maximum image quality are important. But I'll say this: the iPhone 16, even with that 60Hz screen, is now a considerably better value for money.

If the regular iPhone 17 does have a 120Hz display as rumored, then it'll be a value on par with the Pixel 9; basically, all the phone you need unless you crave the best cameras.
Click to expand...

as far as this year's models the iPhone 16 is the best buy...Apple didn't really differentiate the base model vs the Pro models this year...normally there's a bigger gap in terms of features...the iPhone 17 sounds like a much bigger upgrade- 120Hz across the entire line, new Apple manufactured Wi-Fi chip, larger screen sizes, potential new iPhone Slim, Apple Intelligence will have 1 year to mature etc

the best value right now is actually the iPhone 15 Pro
 
Last edited:
polonyc2 said:
as far as this year's models the iPhone 16 is the best buy...the differences between the base and Pro models this year are very small...the iPhone 17 sounds like a much bigger upgrade- 120Hz across the entire line, new Apple manufactured Wi-Fi chip, larger screen sizes, potential new iPhone Slim, Apple Intelligence will have 1 year to mature etc

the best value right now is actually the iPhone 15 Pro
Click to expand...

That honestly sounds about right, although I'd note that the improved thermal management and battery life on the 16 Pro would still probably have me leaning toward the shiny new hardware.
 
the colors on the iPhone 16 base model are also much better this year...if only it had the 120Hz ProMotion feature I would have been really tempted to upgrade from my iPhone 13
 
polonyc2 said:
as far as this year's models the iPhone 16 is the best buy...Apple didn't really differentiate the base model vs the Pro models this year...normally there's a bigger gap in terms of features...the iPhone 17 sounds like a much bigger upgrade- 120Hz across the entire line, new Apple manufactured Wi-Fi chip, larger screen sizes, potential new iPhone Slim, Apple Intelligence will have 1 year to mature etc

the best value right now is actually the iPhone 15 Pro
Click to expand...
A used 15 Pro is great value, that or getting one from a carrier while they still have them.

Although from what i've seen the 16 Pro is doing a lot better in gaming this year for the super demanding titles because it's not only faster, but manages heat far better. It's also cool how the 16 Pro has the 5x telephoto lens in it without having to go to the Max model like before.
 
I had a cellular bag phone first then some great Sony cells, then as things turned out I eventually got a iPhone IIIGS as my first real smart phone. The wife wanted a phone and we got two new Nokia's, Windows OS, 41 MP cameras and my wife made 10 or 20,000 photos she loved that phone. Microsoft bought Nokia and we thought that would be a match made in heaven, it wasn't. we bought two flagships from them battery ran hot and had a short battery life in terms of run time and actual longevity. Then Microsoft stopped any and all support. We now have iPhone 11 Regulars. I am ready to upgrade, but the wife wants to wait till Apple quits supporting the 11, so maybe the 17?
 
Your wife is cray. Get her a new phone lol.

I ordered a 16 pro for pickup tonight. Feels weird to be doing that because for a long time I swore off iOS. Gonna play with it first though.
 
The Lurker said:
Your wife is cray. Get her a new phone lol.

I ordered a 16 pro for pickup tonight. Feels weird to be doing that because for a long time I swore off iOS. Gonna play with it first though.
Click to expand...
You might like it just because iOS 18 finally gives you some more freedom with app icons. I find the rearrangement system still a bit fussy (it likes to snap things to a certain order), but you really can get your icons and widgets "just so." I'm not counting on icon packs or special themes beyond dark/light, but in practice it's good enough.
 
To be honest. I don't remember the last time I installed a third party launcher and I don't think I ever used icon packs. So I'm not worried about that.

My bigger concerns are things like file management. For example, one thing I really like and dislike with Android is how it seemingly puts files in random places but also lets you use a file manager to move stuff wherever you want.

Can I connect the iPhone as a drive to my computer or am I still constricted to using iTunes to load files like ringtones?

I am concerned with background downloads not being possible in many third party apps on iOS. I don't download much for offline use, but the fact that id need consciously have it on to download offline music is something I will need to keep in mind. Same with photo backup, do I now need to consciously have Google photos open to backup my data?

I use a lot of Google apps like sheets and docs, drive and photos. Is that going to be a problem?
 
The Lurker said:
To be honest. I don't remember the last time I installed a third party launcher and I don't think I ever used icon packs. So I'm not worried about that.

My bigger concerns are things like file management. For example, one thing I really like and dislike with Android is how it seemingly puts files in random places but also lets you use a file manager to move stuff wherever you want.

Can I connect the iPhone as a drive to my computer or am I still constricted to using iTunes to load files like ringtones?

I am concerned with background downloads not being possible in many third party apps on iOS. I don't download much for offline use, but the fact that id need consciously have it on to download offline music is something I will need to keep in mind. Same with photo backup, do I now need to consciously have Google photos open to backup my data?

I use a lot of Google apps like sheets and docs, drive and photos. Is that going to be a problem?
Click to expand...
You can't just treat the iPhone as a regular drive, but there's now a Files app that lets you manage local files (to a limited degree) and access storage with multiple cloud services. You can grab photos directly from the phone in Windows without using iTunes or Apple Music. And if you're willing to pay for ringtones, you can buy them through Apple.

Background downloads do work on iOS, there are just certain limits. You can start it and expect it to finish; you just can't count on it to automatically happen without doing anything. For example, Google Photos won't start backing things up until you open the app, but you don't have to keep it open to finish the backup.

Google apps work very well on iOS; I don't think there's any significant Google service that doesn't have a solid iOS client. I regularly use Gmail, read text in Docs, send files to Drive, and sync images with Photos. In fact, I actually like using email on the iPhone more because I can put my work email in Gmail (where I can get notifications for priority messages) and my personal account in Apple's Mail app (where I won't have to wade through ads).
 
Aurelius said:
And if you're willing to pay for ringtones, you can buy them through Apple.
Click to expand...
I have been using the Matrix phone ringtone for the last maybe 10 years and I'd prefer to keep using it. Can I load it?

Aurelius said:
Google Photos won't start backing things up until you open the app, but you don't have to keep it open to finish the backup.
Click to expand...

Ah! Thats one good thing about Android. Does iCloud auto sync photos without opening the app?

Aurelius said:
my personal account in Apple's Mail app
Click to expand...
Personal Gmail account I assume?

-----

I didnt realize the camera cut out had 3 different components in it until just now. Consumes quiet a bit of screen space. Doesnt it.
 
Last edited:
The Lurker said:
I have been using the Matrix phone ringtone for the last maybe 10 years and I'd prefer to keep using it. Can I load it?
Click to expand...
You can as long as it's in the .m4r format. You can actually move it to the phone (probably through a cloud service in the Files app), download GarageBand for iOS, and use that to share it as a ringtone (instructions here).

The Lurker said:
Ah! Thats one good thing about Android. Does iCloud auto sync photos without opening the app?
Click to expand...
It does. It'll turn off if you're in low-power mode, but you can always force a manual sync.

The Lurker said:
Personal Gmail account I assume?
Click to expand...
Yep. You can use non-Gmail clients in Android, of course, but Mail on iOs is unsurprisingly tightly integrated with the ecosystem.

I didnt realize the camera cut out had 3 different components in it until just now. Consumes quiet a bit of screen space. Doesnt it.
Click to expand...
It takes up more space than a camera-only setup, to be sure, but Apple at least does something with it using the Dynamic Island that sits around it (it can show timers, media playback, sports scores, that sort of thing).
 
Last edited:
LOL iOS still can't simply install a different ringtone if easy as you can on Android?
 
