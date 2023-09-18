iOS 17 released today (if you haven’t been getting spammed about it enough on every social media platform)

UnknownSouljer
iOS 17 dropped today at 10:00 AM PST.
I updated both of my devices since they are newer in their life cycler and not older. Most importantly my 12.9” iPad Pro 6th Gen (M2, if that makes knowing that easier). iPadOS got a bunch of updates to make the usability better, and I’ve been using this as my primary computing device lately, so I’ve wanted all those improvements.
I’ve downloaded about 60 square miles around my house on maps. Added widgets that I couldn’t before. Enjoyed the better autocorrect and Siri functionality. No bugs to report so far, but it’s early days.
Chime in with your experiences or features you like the most and/or new tips/tricks involving iOS17.
