Internal USB3 Hub? Does this exist?

Zarathustra
Fully [H]
- Joined
Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 31,452
So,
My new motherboard a single traditional internal USB3 header, and two of those newfangled Type C headers.
My case has two type C cables and two USB3 cables.
I'm not a heavy USB user, but I know it will drive me nuts if I repeatedly plug things into USB ports on the front of the case that don't work.
Is there such a thing as an internal USB3 splitter or hub?
Essentially I want to turn one of these into two of them:
(not my pic)
I was considering getting another USB3 card for this purpose, but unfortunately I am using all of my PCIe slots in this build.
Appreciate any suggestions.
