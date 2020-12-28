Internal USB3 Hub? Does this exist?

Zarathustra[H]

So,

My new motherboard a single traditional internal USB3 header, and two of those newfangled Type C headers.

My case has two type C cables and two USB3 cables.

I'm not a heavy USB user, but I know it will drive me nuts if I repeatedly plug things into USB ports on the front of the case that don't work.

Is there such a thing as an internal USB3 splitter or hub?

Essentially I want to turn one of these into two of them:

1609116646097.png


(not my pic)

I was considering getting another USB3 card for this purpose, but unfortunately I am using all of my PCIe slots in this build.

Appreciate any suggestions.
 
