Internal CPU errors on Asus z490-E with i9 10850K even at BIOS default settings - bad board?

I recently put together a new build consisting of an Asus ROG Strix z490-E motherboard and an i9 10850K cpu with G.Skill 4000MHz memory. I can boot fine and the system appears stable - until I start to mildly stress the cpu. I like to run a quick and dirty stability test of two instances of WinRar unraring two large archives at once. When I do this, I get 2-4 internal cpu errors in HWiNFO64's Windows Hardware Errors (WHEA) reporting and one or both of the running WinRar instances will frequently crash or report errors on archives I know are okay. The ram is compatible AFAIK. At first I thought it was my 32GB memory (2X16GB sticks) and the XMP profile I was using but much to my chagrin, I loaded "Optimized Defaults" in the z490-E's BIOS running the ram and cpu at default settings and I still get the same issues.



When I posted this problem on the HWiNFO64 forum, someone suggested the board's "Auto" settings aren't detecting correct values and aren't giving enough voltage to the cpu. So I played around with LLC, setting it to level 4 (which is recommended for overclocking). No joy. I'm not overclocking anything. Why can't my board run a 10850K chip at "optimized default" settings with reliable stability? I even updated the BIOS to the latest version. Do I have a bad board? My cpu temps in HWiNFO64 show it's well within acceptable limits (28c-60c) so I don't think the processor is overheating, though I did use some very old Arctic Silver that was kind of stiff when I applied it to the HSF and the chip. I'm temporarily using a Cooler Master LED 212 Air cooler until I get a 280mm liquid cooler I ordered but I haven't been really stressing the cpu outside of doing the WinRar test and it can't even pass that reliably. I have 9 days to return this board to Newegg before the 30 days are up. It seems this board should be able to run the 10850K at BIOS default/auto settings and handle a test like WinRar. Should I RMA it? Or could it be a bad cpu? I'm at wits about this.



Edited: Oh, and I left out something that might be important: during the first day or two I was running the new rig I thought i noticed the smell of somethng burning but attributed it to "that new motherboard smell" caused by normal heat in the case and its components. Could there be damaged electronics on the board?