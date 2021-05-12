Internal CPU errors on Asus z490-E with i9 10850K even at BIOS default settings - bad board?

I recently put together a new build consisting of an Asus ROG Strix z490-E motherboard and an i9 10850K cpu with G.Skill 4000MHz memory. I can boot fine and the system appears stable - until I start to mildly stress the cpu. I like to run a quick and dirty stability test of two instances of WinRar unraring two large archives at once. When I do this, I get 2-4 internal cpu errors in HWiNFO64's Windows Hardware Errors (WHEA) reporting and one or both of the running WinRar instances will frequently crash or report errors on archives I know are okay. The ram is compatible AFAIK. At first I thought it was my 32GB memory (2X16GB sticks) and the XMP profile I was using but much to my chagrin, I loaded "Optimized Defaults" in the z490-E's BIOS running the ram and cpu at default settings and I still get the same issues.

When I posted this problem on the HWiNFO64 forum, someone suggested the board's "Auto" settings aren't detecting correct values and aren't giving enough voltage to the cpu. So I played around with LLC, setting it to level 4 (which is recommended for overclocking). No joy. I'm not overclocking anything. Why can't my board run a 10850K chip at "optimized default" settings with reliable stability? I even updated the BIOS to the latest version. Do I have a bad board? My cpu temps in HWiNFO64 show it's well within acceptable limits (28c-60c) so I don't think the processor is overheating, though I did use some very old Arctic Silver that was kind of stiff when I applied it to the HSF and the chip. I'm temporarily using a Cooler Master LED 212 Air cooler until I get a 280mm liquid cooler I ordered but I haven't been really stressing the cpu outside of doing the WinRar test and it can't even pass that reliably. I have 9 days to return this board to Newegg before the 30 days are up. It seems this board should be able to run the 10850K at BIOS default/auto settings and handle a test like WinRar. Should I RMA it? Or could it be a bad cpu? I'm at wits about this.

Edited: Oh, and I left out something that might be important: during the first day or two I was running the new rig I thought i noticed the smell of somethng burning but attributed it to "that new motherboard smell" caused by normal heat in the case and its components. Could there be damaged electronics on the board?
 
Last edited:
1. Get a flashlight and carefully inspect the board for melted components.
2. Remove the CPU and check for bent cpu socket pins.
 
What Furious_Styles said, but also check to see of the optimized defaults STILL have various overclocking settings enabled (a lot of Asus boards do, it seems). Turn those off if they are - heck, set speeds/voltage manually to stock and see what happens. It may be a bad CPU too - they're extremely rare, but it DOES happen.
 
lopoetve said:
What Furious_Styles said, but also check to see of the optimized defaults STILL have various overclocking settings enabled (a lot of Asus boards do, it seems). Turn those off if they are - heck, set speeds/voltage manually to stock and see what happens. It may be a bad CPU too - they're extremely rare, but it DOES happen.
Yeah, I noticed even when I "load optimized defaults" it still retains the level 4 LLC adjustment I made so I'll give the BIOS a good going over before deciding to RMA it. I ordered some ARCTIC MX-4 thermal compound this morning so in two days, I'm also going to take the board out of the case, inspect it for scorch marks, check pins, jumper the CMOS to defaults, and try reapplying the new thermal compound just in case the old arctic silver I used isn't up to snuff, and reseat the HSF. But if it is the cpu, how does one troubleshoot something like that and distinguish between a bad mainboard and a bad processor? I don't have an extra z490 board or i9 chip lying around. This is my first cpu/motherboard purchase since i started years ago where I encountered an issue like this. I guess it was bound to happen someday. I've been lucky.

 
Seriously, that's the stupidest thing you can rely on for "stability". The only CPU error that can exist is "it doesn't work". Like when a video card doesn't work, you see artifacts.

As for "not giving" enough voltage to the CPU? If any, ASUS boards over-volt the CPUs, just like my 10700KF to reach 5.2GHz on all 8 cores, so the problem is not the CPU, otherwise, it wouldn't work/boot up.

Do what I do, the only value you change in the BIOS is to set XMP Profile to whichever the speed of the RAM is rated for, then in Windows, you use AI Suite (Dual Intelligent Processors 5 then AI Overclocking) to overclock the CPU, the software sets the safe values for all 8 cores. I know, I have the same motherboard.

But do that when you get decent cooling, that lame heat-sink fan you got there is just wrong so stop trying with that 212. I wouldn't even "consider" using that from the beginning, wouldn't even use at all. No wonder why you smelled something burning.

And ARCTIC MX-4? Might as well use toothpaste instead. Judging by that now, you sound like one of those guys that buys a $90,000 BMW but lives in a trailer park. mx-4? Crying out loud!!!!!!!!! Get the real deal: Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Thermal Grease Paste.
 
Wow, you really have a bug up your ass, but okay. Hey, if WinRar (a program I use & need) isn't working something is definitely up. Plus, the CPU internal errors.
 
You should just put him on your ignore list. He's a clown. Case in point...the difference between MX4 and Kryonaut is maybe 2C best case at stock clocks with that kind of cooling. It will stretch out further with better cooling, but I wouldn't waste your time with it until your final cooling comes in. Besides, at stock clocks and no extra MCE, etc. a 212 would be fine for a "stock" 125W TDP CPU to test with.
 
Just tried it. Winrar crashes and I get internal cpu errors. In two days, when I get the thermal compound, I'm going to breadboard it to make sure there's nothing shorting in the case, reseat the HSF with new thermal compound, perhaps pull one of the ram sticks, play around with them in the slot, and if that doesn't work, I'm calling it a day. It's going back to Newegg. I'll try the Prime 95 test just to be sure it's not the cpu. No sense in chasing my tail sending back a good board only to have it turn out to be the cpu. Thanks to you guys that tried to help, much appreciated. And Nasal... you can go rave on lol
 
Done. lol. I didn't even know that that was a feature of this board :D Yeah, I'm kind of wondering if I should even waste the MX4... something tells me it will make no difference because my cpu temps are fine even with cheap air cooling, and even if I ran a torture test like Prime 95, it will just throttle down to prevent overheating. Thanks for the tips.
 
lopoetve

Pretty much. Breadboard test (top of the mobo box works great!) is a good test too. Shorts can cause issues like this.
 
Taco use that too!! If you dont want to wait for thermal paste and continue trouble shooting, just use some aqua fresh! That's what taco did when she received her cpu quicker than thermal paste, it works just as good! After that, just clean off(very easy) nd repaste with MX4!! Kudos!!!
 
Actually a defective CPU can exhibit really odd behavior. I had to test a friend's who had weird problems with performance. It would pass the intel diagnostic test but cause artifacts and other weird stuff. Wasn't something he could test even though he RMA'd just about everything else.
 
