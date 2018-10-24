Intellivision Unveils Amico Console

gunzofdanavarone said: you had an ADAM... i had one too... the ADAM that would never run for long...i had it in the shop 2 or 3 timres and finally gave up on it... i loved BUCK ROGERS on it on TAPE....thing had casssette deck...old school... my dad got it for me out the bargain bin at Lionel Kiddie CIty Click to expand...

I did! The neighbor convinced my father to buy into that instead of a Vic or something else......Kind of a disappointment. It go me through some papers that I needed to do and print-the printer, lol. Never had an issue with it and wished that I had more games but it never had much of a selection; died with no popularity. Just Buck and that was it. I can still hear the printer........and the tape drive loading the game.