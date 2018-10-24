Intellivision Unveils Amico Console

AlphaAtlas
Following a teaser earlier this year, Intellivision is jumping on the retro console bandwagon with their Amico console. A ton of classic games will be "reimagined and remade exclusively for the Intellivision Amico," and all those games will be downloadable from their store for prices ranging from $2.99 and $7.99. The console itself will cost "$149 - $179", and features new controllers with LCDs, gyroscopes and wireless charging.
Check out the reveal trailer here.
"Intellivision Entertainment is also proud to announce that it joins console manufacturers Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo as the fourth game console company to be an active member of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA). The ESA's mission is dedicated to serving the business and public affairs needs of the video game industry as well as owning and operating the Electronic Entertainment Exposition (E3)."
