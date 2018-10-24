Intellivision Unveils Amico Console

AlphaAtlas

AlphaAtlas

Following a teaser earlier this year, Intellivision is jumping on the retro console bandwagon with their Amico console. A ton of classic games will be "reimagined and remade exclusively for the Intellivision Amico," and all those games will be downloadable from their store for prices ranging from $2.99 and $7.99. The console itself will cost "$149 - $179", and features new controllers with LCDs, gyroscopes and wireless charging.

Check out the reveal trailer here.

"Intellivision Entertainment is also proud to announce that it joins console manufacturers Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo as the fourth game console company to be an active member of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA). The ESA's mission is dedicated to serving the business and public affairs needs of the video game industry as well as owning and operating the Electronic Entertainment Exposition (E3)."
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

I'm sure 2020 will be the year for retro-inspired consoles and will not be curb stomped by the release of the next generation console lineup from Sony and Microsoft (maybe).
 
The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

Family owned one, had great fun with it.
Tron Deadly Disc, Tron Solar Sailer, Space Spartan, Atlantis were my favorites to play.
"Yer out", classic!
Controller will be good to have for retro builds.
 
T

toast0

Comixbooks said:
I always wanted the original that or colecovision.
I had both (I think my dad couldn't resist buying these systems when they were in the bargain bin), the Intellivision was pretty crap; the controllers were awful, and not replaceable (unless you had the Sears branded version), and they had an in-rom game framework that many games used limited things to 20 fps, which made everything feel oddly slow (I didn't realize what was going on until much later, but mit makes a lot of sense).

The Colecovision was pretty decent though.
 
S

Stoly

I had an Intellivision II, great memories. The colecovision was in a whole different league though
 
K

Krazy925

Price point seems high but I was part of the NES generation.

Loved me some pong though.

If you guys are ever in Oakland the MADE has a bunch of these hooked up with all the games. Super fun. Just not sure it’s worth a few hundred bucks.
 
F

F.E.A.R.

Watching that Popeye video just reminded me that I used to play the crap out of a Popeye game when I was young. I'm pretty sure it wasn't this one. I remember it had a can of spinach power up. Lol. Good times!
 
D

Deleted member 214115

Intellivision and Colecovision (I actually had the Colecovision Adam as my first PC) were really fun and I really enjoyed playing games on those consoles......Loved Tron Deadly Discs.
 
A

Alphawoolf

I had an original Intellivision, and I wish them all the luck in the world with this new system. That said, this seems like another dubious console "launch" like the Atari (remember that?).
 
F

funkydmunky

Was the King of the Land for a bit. Out did the Atari 2600 in everything except with that cassette add-on thing if you could stand the load times.
 
C

Cally

I don't see myself going back to those games. As fun as they were in the time, not anymore.
 
S

Sarreq Teryx

this looks to be far more than just a retro console, it looks more like they're trying to re-enter the console market
 
AngeloBJ

AngeloBJ

Commoooon Tapper!!!

hqdefault.jpg
 
F

funkydmunky

Dregan73 said:
can it run crysis ?
I'm trying to think of what was the most Crysis'y game for the system. AD&D was probably their Crysis.

Those controllers puzzle me. Probably the biggest expense of the system with active screens, mic, speaker? But with the same horrible ergonomics of the original!
 
I

ironforge

The Mad Atheist said:
Family owned one, had great fun with it.
Tron Deadly Disc, Tron Solar Sailer, Space Spartan, Atlantis were my favorites to play.
"Yer out", classic!
Controller will be good to have for retro builds.
Yer out was classic from the baseball. Almost sounded like he was burping.

I liked Utopia, AD&D, Sea Battle... (add burger time, lock n' chase, night stalker!)
 
G

gunzofdanavarone

Shikami said:
Intellivision and Colecovision (I actually had the Colecovision Adam as my first PC) were really fun and I really enjoyed playing games on those consoles......Loved Tron Deadly Discs.
you had an ADAM... i had one too... the ADAM that would never run for long...i had it in the shop 2 or 3 timres and finally gave up on it... i loved BUCK ROGERS on it on TAPE....thing had casssette deck...old school... my dad got it for me out the bargain bin at Lionel Kiddie CIty
 
G

gunzofdanavarone

i never had an Intellivision ... wasnt it a direct competitor to the 2600.... coleco was like next gen ..so it was much better .. if my memory serves correct ... coleco was battling the atari 5200
 
F

funkydmunky

Great YouTube series. Goes year by year. Worth watching them all IMO
Here is 1979 when Television became Intelligent!
 
B00nie

B00nie

I never had Colecovision but we did have Mattel and C64. Mattel triple action was amazing (red baron) and many many classics on C64.
 
D

Deleted member 214115

gunzofdanavarone said:
you had an ADAM... i had one too... the ADAM that would never run for long...i had it in the shop 2 or 3 timres and finally gave up on it... i loved BUCK ROGERS on it on TAPE....thing had casssette deck...old school... my dad got it for me out the bargain bin at Lionel Kiddie CIty
I did! The neighbor convinced my father to buy into that instead of a Vic or something else......Kind of a disappointment. It go me through some papers that I needed to do and print-the printer, lol. Never had an issue with it and wished that I had more games but it never had much of a selection; died with no popularity. Just Buck and that was it. I can still hear the printer........and the tape drive loading the game.
 
