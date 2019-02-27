Intel Xeon 3647 woes.

BrainEater
[H]ard|Gawd
- Jul 21, 2004
1,117
Ugh....
As some of you may know ,in the last year or two , I have put together a watercooled dual Xeon rig ;
see https://hardforum.com/threads/project-snowballed.1950723/
The specs are there.
-----
I have a problem..
The machine ran really well , until a couple weeks after I installed the waterblocks.
I have lost 2 channels of my CPU2 ram.
I've switched modules around etc....The 2 channels in question show up blank in BIOS.
I know der8auer had the same issue , when he installed waterblocks...
------
If I was gonna guess , I'd say the waterblocks are not rigid enough, and cpu pins are not connecting. The socket p setup is not cool.
Thoughts ?
