Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU's Q4 2021

C

ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 8, 2016
Messages
5,120
Who would have thought a couple years ago... if Intel could JUST get something out the door that could manage mid range performance they wouldn't be able to produce them fast enough. lmao
 
K

Krazy925

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 29, 2012
Messages
5,142
ChadD said:
Who would have thought a couple years ago... if Intel could JUST get something out the door that could manage mid range performance they wouldn't be able to produce them fast enough. lmao
Click to expand...
By the time they pull it off the boom will have ended though. Just watch 😂😂😂
 
  • Like
Reactions: ChadD
like this
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
7,453
We all laugh, but if it's true, it's kinda impressive to come from nothing (lol igpu) and match the mid range from the top competition in the first gen.

If it arrives that is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top