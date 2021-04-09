Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU's Q4 2021

https://www.techpowerup.com/280774/intel-xe-hpg-dg2-gpu-engineering-sample-pictured
tldr;
Slated to perform around what a 3070Ti would be expected to be at
Currently working out driver kinks and cooler designs
Will launch with their version of DLSS currently internally referred to XeSS
TSMC N6 or N7P nodes
*All subject to change as Intel f's stuff up
