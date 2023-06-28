Intel Tech Helping Design Prototype Fusion Power Plant

My money is on Commonwealth Fusion Systems getting there first with MIT's SPARC tokamak deaign.



Their new magnets are really impressive, and it is now being funded by investors not just research grants, so smart money thinks they are on to something.



I think we may actually be pretty close to sustainable fusion power. CFS broke ground on their scale SPARC test reactor in December and plan on having it online by 2025. It is anticipated to have a heating power of ~25MW (from 150MW fusion power) If successful the next step is the full scale ARC design which is supposed to be at the multiple hundred MW level.



They are intended to be self heating using a burning plasma design, and using their proprietary highly efficient magnets to achieve positive Q, predicted at >13 last time I read up on it.



But, what do I know. Maybe that is just the hometown pride speaking.



Either way, I think we are getting pretty close to controlled fusion power plants no longer being science fiction.