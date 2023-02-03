Intel Talks "Battlemage" Xe2-LPG and Xe2-HPG Graphics Architectures

Anyone else excited?

"Had everything gone to plan, particularly cost-effective availability of a 7 nm-class foundry node, "Battlemage" was supposed to take off in 2022. Instead, the the group crawled with a first-gen "Alchemist" launch in 2022, by which time NVIDIA and AMD had advanced their architectures (to "Ampere" and RDNA2, respectively). "Now as we go forward in our roadmap, we realized this is a very, very expensive - the QA process and the segmentation. The Thinking was we needed to differentiate our IP and customize it per each segment," said Tom Peterson, an Intel Fellow from the former AXG. "[…] We are going to just have one thing and it goes everywhere unmodified. That's more the strategy we are looking at going forward. And that's because, that's really the only way to get IP reused to really work," he added."

8cEaHoiclGbLryk7.jpg


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/304375/intel-talks-battlemage-xe2-lpg-and-xe2-hpg-graphics-architectures
 
with AMD and Nvidia intentionally stifling supplies to keep prices up, need Intel to get their stuff in order, and keep those two honest. I'm rooting for them.
 
sc5mu93 said:
with AMD and Nvidia intentionally stifling supplies to keep prices up, need Intel to get their stuff in order, and keep those two honest. I'm rooting for them.
Are they approaching illegal price fixing / lawsuit time yet?

The suit alleges that NVIDIA and ATI conspired to fix prices in the GPU segment in an effort to stabilize GPU prices resulting in buyers paying more for the companies' respective products. According to the 8-K form NVIDIA filed, the proposed settlement of the class action suit filed against it is $850,000.Sep 29, 2008

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/200...ttlement-for-suits-alleging-gpu-price-fixing/
 
erek said:
Are they approaching illegal price fixing / lawsuit time yet?

The suit alleges that NVIDIA and ATI conspired to fix prices in the GPU segment in an effort to stabilize GPU prices resulting in buyers paying more for the companies' respective products. According to the 8-K form NVIDIA filed, the proposed settlement of the class action suit filed against it is $850,000.Sep 29, 2008

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/200...ttlement-for-suits-alleging-gpu-price-fixing/
without more info about AMD/Nvidia, not sure. Im sure SOMEONE will probably start a suit, whether it is successful will be determined based on undiscovered facts at this point.

But the current efforts could easily be shown to harm the consumer, which is a factor. time will tell.
 
I'm just hopeful they keep on trucking. There's no way I could justify buying an Arc card (except just to screw around with) because of all the older games I play.
 
