Intel Slips, and a High-Profile Supercomputer Is Delayed

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,029
"Intel spent $16 billion on factories and equipment and $13 billion on research and development in 2019 alone. Some analysts predict that Mr. Swan may explore cost-saving options like selling some factories or otherwise collaborating with TSMC, Samsung or GlobalFoundries, a big U.S. foundry owned by investors in Abu Dhabi.
But manufacturing and operations “remain the lifeblood” of Intel, the executive recently appointed to run production recently argued in an internal memo. Even many competitors hope that remains true, since Intel’s innovations often inspire those of other manufacturers.
“We certainly hope that Intel can recover and regain their leadership,” said Matt Murphy, chief executive of Marvell Technology Group, a TSMC customer based in Intel’s hometown, Santa Clara, Calif. “It’s important for them, and it’s important for the country.”"
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/27/technology/intel-aurora-supercomputer.html
But manufacturing and operations “remain the lifeblood” of Intel, the executive recently appointed to run production recently argued in an internal memo. Even many competitors hope that remains true, since Intel’s innovations often inspire those of other manufacturers.
“We certainly hope that Intel can recover and regain their leadership,” said Matt Murphy, chief executive of Marvell Technology Group, a TSMC customer based in Intel’s hometown, Santa Clara, Calif. “It’s important for them, and it’s important for the country.”"
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/27/technology/intel-aurora-supercomputer.html