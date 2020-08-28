Intel Slips, and a High-Profile Supercomputer Is Delayed

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,029
"Intel spent $16 billion on factories and equipment and $13 billion on research and development in 2019 alone. Some analysts predict that Mr. Swan may explore cost-saving options like selling some factories or otherwise collaborating with TSMC, Samsung or GlobalFoundries, a big U.S. foundry owned by investors in Abu Dhabi.

But manufacturing and operations “remain the lifeblood” of Intel, the executive recently appointed to run production recently argued in an internal memo. Even many competitors hope that remains true, since Intel’s innovations often inspire those of other manufacturers.

“We certainly hope that Intel can recover and regain their leadership,” said Matt Murphy, chief executive of Marvell Technology Group, a TSMC customer based in Intel’s hometown, Santa Clara, Calif. “It’s important for them, and it’s important for the country.”"

1598590103236.png


https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/27/technology/intel-aurora-supercomputer.html
 
J

jeremyshaw

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
12,387
This is now the second? More? delay.

Time to give it up, DOE, and let AMD take over the 3rd (originally was the 1st...) contract. Intel clearly cannot deliver, nor be honest with you. Heck, even one of the weirder arm choices would be more viable (Fukagu in Japan - current world #1 on the Top500 -, Marvell, etc).
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
2,481
jeremyshaw said:
This is now the second? More? delay.

Time to give it up, DOE, and let AMD take over the 3rd (originally was the 1st...) contract. Intel clearly cannot deliver, nor be honest with you. Heck, even one of the weirder arm choices would be more viable (Fukagu in Japan - current world #1 on the Top500 -, Marvell, etc).
Click to expand...
Cut IBM a nice check and im sure they will give you just about anything you need. place you anywhere you want on the list with the right sized check
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top