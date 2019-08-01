Intel shows off its chip packaging powers

GoodBoy
Article is interesting, and has a couple of videos that show how their chiplets are assembled:
https://spectrum.ieee.org/tech-talk/semiconductors/processors/intel-shows-off-chip-packaging-powers
Packaging has arguably never been a hotter subject. With Moore’s Law no longer providing the oomph it once did, one path to better computing is to connect chips more tightly together within the same package.
