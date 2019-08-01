Intel shows off its chip packaging powers

IdiotInCharge said: We're comparing what we've got.







...and Intel doesn't have a succession of designs in the pipe?



1. We don't have IceLake. You saw a tech press test day and that's it. According to Ian @ Anandtech it's barely faster overall then WiskyLake.You cannot buy an IL SKU period. They will be available soonish according to Intel, but then again 10nm was coming Soon^tm.I never said that Intel doesn't have any designs in the pipeline. That would be the stupidest thing they could do. Especially after the Billions they wasted on 10nm.2. As far as citations, Lisu Su has said it in nearly every interview and AMA and Analyst calls. Mark PaperMaster had as well.Lisu Su implemented leap frogging design teams in both sides of the house. David Wanh has several GPU teams that are leapfrogging like the Zen team is.Lisa Su has said that Zen3 had working silicon back from the fabs and they are working on tuning and qualification testing in their labs.As far as it always being someone, yes he was directly responsible for being cash desperate after the illegal crap Intel did by bribing OEMs. He came up with the short sighted plan of selling their very profitable NAND business off (right before SSDs and smart phones exploded) and spinning the fabs off into their own company.Global Foundries was late getting their 32nm process ready which pushed Bulldozer back a year. This was a result of them leaving AMD and forming an entirely new company.So while AMD did indeed stumble with BullDozer, had they not been the victim of a short sighted CEO AND been cash starved due to Intel's illegal activities they would have has the reserves to ride BD out and get their next design out.You cab look at the history of the company and see what happened from the time he took over after Intel was running it's illegal campaign.