Intel rolls out its first 4nm chip

The nm spec is just a marketing term and has been for a long time. What is important is that Intel's process has always been tighter when compared to TSMC's using the same or similar marketing spec. You want to compare transistor densities, but you can also look at the minimum metal pitch (MMP) and contacted gate pitch (CPP). I'm sure that since this is still in the research stages that Intel doesn't want to publish those numbers yet.That all being said, Intel has actually dropped the nm from their marketing and are just using the comparative number in their naming scheme. Intel's new "Intel 7" CPU coming out soon is actually the first high powered desktop part using their 10nm process. It is named "Intel 7" because Intel is saying it's comparable to competitor's 7nm process, which it is.So Intel is saying this "Intel 4" process will be comparable to the competitor's 4nm process. Intel 4 is actually Intel's 7nm process, not 4nm.