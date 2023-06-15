Intel rebrands Core processor names

I often wish marketing and branding didn't exist. It just cheapens the product.



Just give it a good descriptive name, and use a consistent formula for naming and stick with it.



Marketing people have many different areas of responsibility within organizations. Advertising, Branding, PR, you name it. By far their most important function is one that is rarely spoken of, and that is the role of marketing in product development, helping the development teams understand what the market wants, so you wind up with the right product for the market.



All that other stuff, branding, advertising, etc. I wish all of that could go die in a fire.



If your product doesn't sell itself without advertising and branding, then it probably shouldn't be on the market in the first place.