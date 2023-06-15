Intel rebrands Core processor names

Get out your reorg boots
https://www.anandtech.com/show/18911/intel-new-core-branding-for-meteor-lake-no-i-new-ultra-tier
Dropping the "i" from processor names, and also adding a new tier, "ultra", that will apply to 5- and up series. I wonder if just all the Core 5s and up will be Ultra, or there will be 5s and Ultra 5s (perhaps the former will have fewer e cores or something, like the 12600 vs 12600K (this is just my personal speculation.)
Edit: they'll also de-emphasize the generation in the processor name, it won't be "Intel 13th generation blah blah blah" any more, although that will still be present in the processor number, eg 13000K, but they haven't finalized what format the number will have, and there have been benchmarks showing up with names like "Core Ultra 5 1003H" since around April.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/18911/intel-new-core-branding-for-meteor-lake-no-i-new-ultra-tier
Dropping the "i" from processor names, and also adding a new tier, "ultra", that will apply to 5- and up series. I wonder if just all the Core 5s and up will be Ultra, or there will be 5s and Ultra 5s (perhaps the former will have fewer e cores or something, like the 12600 vs 12600K (this is just my personal speculation.)
Edit: they'll also de-emphasize the generation in the processor name, it won't be "Intel 13th generation blah blah blah" any more, although that will still be present in the processor number, eg 13000K, but they haven't finalized what format the number will have, and there have been benchmarks showing up with names like "Core Ultra 5 1003H" since around April.