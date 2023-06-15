Intel rebrands Core processor names

Get out your reorg boots

https://www.anandtech.com/show/18911/intel-new-core-branding-for-meteor-lake-no-i-new-ultra-tier

Dropping the "i" from processor names, and also adding a new tier, "ultra", that will apply to 5- and up series. I wonder if just all the Core 5s and up will be Ultra, or there will be 5s and Ultra 5s (perhaps the former will have fewer e cores or something, like the 12600 vs 12600K (this is just my personal speculation.)

Edit: they'll also de-emphasize the generation in the processor name, it won't be "Intel 13th generation blah blah blah" any more, although that will still be present in the processor number, eg 13000K, but they haven't finalized what format the number will have, and there have been benchmarks showing up with names like "Core Ultra 5 1003H" since around April.
 
I often wish marketing and branding didn't exist. It just cheapens the product.

Just give it a good descriptive name, and use a consistent formula for naming and stick with it.

Marketing people have many different areas of responsibility within organizations. Advertising, Branding, PR, you name it. By far their most important function is one that is rarely spoken of, and that is the role of marketing in product development, helping the development teams understand what the market wants, so you wind up with the right product for the market.

All that other stuff, branding, advertising, etc. I wish all of that could go die in a fire.

If your product doesn't sell itself without advertising and branding, then it probably shouldn't be on the market in the first place.
 
1686842584957.png
 
I expect Marketing to come up with a name which will be able to connect consumers with the experience Intel will provide once they buy the product.

Ultra Core 14999 63X Extreme
 
Honestly overdue. Not that it dramatically hurt sales, but "13th-generation Core i5-13000K" is a mouthful.

Say what you will about Apple, but I do like the simplicity of its chip naming scheme. M# is the base; Pro is the 'mainstream' performance option; Max is for demanding users; Ultra is for heavy-duty pro tasks. There are no arbitrary numbering systems, and the most complicated it gets is slight variants in core/GPU counts. It helps that Apple has a smaller range of chips overall, but I'd argue that Intel and AMD could both stand to pare back their lineups.
 
Exactly. Also, the whole "i" thing was stupid. After the iMac came out every company put a stupid lower case "i" in front of everything and I hated it. Also, a model number really shouldn't exceed four or five digits. 9900K is one thing, 10900K is another and it just doesn't roll off the tongue very well.
 
"You think the 'i' was for what?" - Intel
 
