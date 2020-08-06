Intel Readies Atom "Grand Ridge" 24-core Processor, Features PCIe 4.0 and DDR5

"The "Grand Ridge" silicon is slated to be built on Intel's 7 nm HLL+ silicon fabrication node, and features 24 "Gracemont" cores across six clusters with four cores, each. Each cluster shares a 4 MB L2 cache among the four cores, while a shared L3 cache of unknown size cushions transfers between the six clusters. Intel is deploying its SCF (scalable coherent fabric) interconnect between the various components of the "Grand Ridge" SoC. Besides the six "Gracemont" clusters, the "Grand Ridge" silicon features a 2-channel DDR5 integrated memory controller, and a PCI-Express gen 4.0 root complex that puts out 16 lanes. It also features fixed function hardware that accelerates network stack processing. There are various USB and GPIO connectivity options relevant to 5G base-station setups. Given Intel's announcement of a delay in rolling out its 7 nm node, "Grand Ridge" can only be expected in 2022, if not later."

https://www.techpowerup.com/270718/...-24-core-processor-features-pcie-4-0-and-ddr5
 
Nice of techpowerup to get ahead of the pre announcement of the pre pre release.

Given Intel's announcement of a delay in rolling out its 7 nm node, "Grand Ridge" can only be expected in 2022, if not later.
I stopped reading at Atom...lol
Agreed.

There are applications for this though. They are not MY applications, but there are applications where many small cores are useful.

I mean, this was essentially the philosophy behind Larrabee I believe.
 
What would this be for? Webserver/database/rackspace? All I can think of with high storage and network bandwidth, and somewhat high processor latency, but power-efficient.

"Please don't replace all your racks with AMD, we promise to give you a bunch of chips in a couple of years and your electric bill will drop, like, crazy, man!"
 
What would this be for? Webserver/database/rackspace? All I can think of with high storage and network bandwidth, and somewhat high processor latency, but power-efficient.

"Please don't replace all your racks with AMD, we promise to give you a bunch of chips in a couple of years and your electric bill will drop, like, crazy, man!"
RTFA, or even just the part quoted here:

" It also features fixed function hardware that accelerates network stack processing. There are various USB and GPIO connectivity options relevant to 5G base-station setups "
 
