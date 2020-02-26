erek
Excited? Believe in their dedication to security??
"This is probably a difficult time to give exciting presentations on Intel's security roadmap. Speculative prediction vulnerabilities have hurt Intel's processors considerably more than their competitors', and the company has been beaten significantly to market by faster, easier-to-use hardware memory encryption technologies as well.
Rao and Woodgate put a brave face on things by talking up how SGX has been and is being used in Azure. But it seems apparent that the systemwide approach to memory encryption already implemented in AMD's Epyc CPUs—and even in some of their desktop line—will have a far greater lasting impact. Intel's slides about their own upcoming full memory encryption are labeled "innovations," but they look a lot more like catching up to their already-established competition."
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2020/02/intel-promises-full-memory-encryption-in-upcoming-cpus/
