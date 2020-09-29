Intel oneAPI 1.0 Officially Released

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,596
"After announcing oneAPI at the end of 2018 and then going into beta last year, oneAPI 1.0 is now official for this open-source, standards-based unified programming model designed to support Intel's range of hardware from CPUs to GPUs to other accelerators like FPGAs. Intel's oneAPI initiative has been one of several exciting software efforts led by the company in recent years while continuing to serve as one of the world's largest contributors to open-source software."Z

1601418822646.png


https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=article&item=intel-oneapi-10&num=1
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
30,721
The problem with hardware vendors controlling the development API's is that it invariably winds up being used as a tool to exclude the competition.

Remember the Intel Compiler? Nvidia's Hairworks/Gameworld.

Ideally API's like these should be completely dependent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top