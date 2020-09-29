Intel oneAPI 1.0 Officially Released

erek





"After announcing oneAPI at the end of 2018 and then going into beta last year, oneAPI 1.0 is now official for this open-source, standards-based unified programming model designed to support Intel's range of hardware from CPUs to GPUs to other accelerators like FPGAs. Intel's oneAPI initiative has been one of several exciting software efforts led by the company in recent years while continuing to serve as one of the world's largest contributors to open-source software."Z
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=article&item=intel-oneapi-10&num=1
