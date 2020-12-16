Intel Next-Gen Optane SSDs Boasts Up To 3x Uplift In Performance

erek
"Intel also unveiled the SSD D7-P5510, the world's first-to-market 144-layer TLC NAND drive, and the SSD D5-P5316, a greater density, higher endurance drive built around the first 144-layer QLC NAND. These are both data center products in the U.2 form factor. The P5510 will be available in the fourth quarter of this year in 3.84TB and 7.68TB capacities. Meanwhile, the P5316 will debut in the first half of next year in capacities of up to 30.72TB (and will also be available in the E1.L form factor, meaning Intel can offer a full petabyte in a single rack unit).
"Today is a key moment for our memory and storage journey. With the release of these new Optane products, we continue our innovation, strengthen our memory and storage portfolio, and enable our customers to better navigate the complexity of digital transformation. Optane products and technologies are becoming a mainstream element of business compute. And as a part of Intel, these leadership products are advancing our long-term growth priorities, including AI, 5G networking and the intelligent, autonomous edge," said Alper Ilkbahar, Intel vice president in the Data Platforms Group and general manager of the Intel Optane Group.
Intel's clearly been busy in storage. We don't generally test data center products, but look forward to getting our hands on the client products."
https://hothardware.com/news/intel-optane-ssds
https://www.anandtech.com/show/16318/intel-announces-new-wave-of-optane-and-3d-nand-ssds
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-debuts-worlds-fastest-ssd-the-pcie-40-optane-ssd-p5800x
