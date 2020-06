erek said:



how much was your maximum bid? how much was your maximum bid? Click to expand...

Around $320, but I wouldn't have pushed it higher than that... going to have to work to pay of this 'surprise' purchase, but for the historical value and preservation alone, I think it was worth it.I really hope you are able to find one for your self, I doubt these things will ever go down in price, especially with the way trends in "retro" (basically legacy) equipment sells for these days.Considering this thing will be considered truly retro in a few years, I don't want to think about what they might cost, but who knows, maybe a big batch of them will be found and they will go for $40 or less... we can only hope!