Red Falcon's Retrocomputing Thread!

No, there is no issue, at least none that I have seen thus far.

Ubuntu 8.xx was a good OS, but was still very young for a GNU/Linux distro.



Even with Ubuntu 10.04LTS Server on modern hardware running ECC memory, I had certain issues occur, such as the one you described.

I have not seen this with Debian, Linux Mint, or LMDE, however, nor any variant of BSD.



NetBSD handles network connections exceptionally well.

If you have the opportunity, try out PFsense (firewall), which is based on FreeBSD.



I've had PFsense running on hardware from Socket 754 Athlon 64 processors, Atom processors, and higher-end processors (for the time) such as a Phenom II.

Never had any issues with connections being dropped.



Now granted, the 68040 is a 24 year old processor, and the system itself is 19 years old at the newest (1995).

The SSH connections will sometimes take a minute to fully connect, but they never drop and have been 100% reliable and stable, regardless of the network activity.



Both the serial console and SSH terminal have been awesome thus far, and I'm actually enjoying it more and more with BSD variants than I am with GNU/Linux distros, surprisingly.





Here are some general descriptions of the main four BSD variants I pulled from Wiki:



FreeBSD, an open source general purpose operating system. - Useful for everything, especially x86-based equipment; the "Slackware" of BSD.

NetBSD, an open source BSD focused on clean design and portability. - Multi-architecture support; the "Debian" of BSD.

OpenBSD, a 1995 fork of NetBSD, focused on security. - Hardened OS design and very tough to crack, the "RHEL" of BSD.

DragonFly BSD, a fork of FreeBSD to follow an alternative design, particularly related to SMP. - Multi-system design, ex. Beowulf clusters.

