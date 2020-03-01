Intel is not inside - Cloudflare moves to AMD

Silentbob343
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 2, 2004
- Messages
- 1,777
https://blog.cloudflare.com/technical-details-of-why-cloudflare-chose-amd-epyc-for-gen-x-servers/amp/
Notably, Intel is not inside. We are not using their hardware for any major server components such as the CPU, board, memory, storage, network interface card (or any type of accelerator).
This time, AMD is inside.
Compared with our prior server (Gen 9), our Gen X server processes as much as 36% more requests while costing substantially less. Additionally, it enables a ~50% decrease in L3 cache miss rate and up to 50% decrease in NGINX p99 latency, powered by a CPU rated at 25% lower TDP (thermal design power) per core.