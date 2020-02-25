Cloudflare Deploys AMD EPYC Processors Across its Latest Gen X Servers

Pretty beastly deployment of EPYC microprocessors!

"Cloudflare's Gen X server is configured with a single-socket 2nd gen AMD EPYC 7642 processor (48-core/96-thread, 256 MB L3 cache), and 256 GB of octa-channel DDR4-2933 memory, along with NVMe flash-based primary storage. "We selected the AMD EPYC 7642 processor in a single-socket configuration for Gen X. This CPU has 48-cores (96 threads), a base clock speed of 2.4 GHz, and an L3 cache of 256 MB. While the rated power (225 W) may seem high, it is lower than the combined TDP in our Gen 9 servers and we preferred the performance of this CPU over lower power variants. Despite AMD offering a higher core count option with 64-cores, the performance gains for our software stack and usage weren't compelling enough," Cloudflare writes in its blog post announcing Gen X. The new servers will go online in the coming weeks."

1582612975371.png


https://www.techpowerup.com/264192/cloudflare-deploys-amd-epyc-processors-across-its-latest-gen-x-servers
 
So envious of those cool running 1U server configs. Get to keep the cool logo unmarred by thermal goo while dissipating 225W with just the gentle whoooosh of six 10,000 RPM 40mm fans screaming the etchings off the CPU. Oh how I miss those quiet peaceful server rooms.
 
