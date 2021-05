AKZeroDelta said: Hi all, I recently bought the asrock h110 BTC+ pro motherboard, and I have an unopened i5-4690 cpu. Could someone tell me if its compatable, I'm really nervous about damaging the pins if it's not. Thank you so much. Click to expand...

Will not work at all together. In fact, the CPU and the socket are completely incompatible with one another. The i5-4690 is too old for the motherboard's socket: It uses LGA 1150, while the H110 motherboard is LGA 1151 - and the two sockets are not compatible, not even physically. You will need a 6000- or 7000-series Intel CPU for that motherboard.The proper board for the i5-4690 uses an 8- or 9-series Intel chipset, such as an H81 chipset or a Z97 chipset.