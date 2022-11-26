Intel i5 13600K - just as super-sweet when overclocking?

I was looking to upgrade my 8700K to i7 13700K for my gaming rig, but then looked at how well Intel i5 13600K was performing and began wondering whether it was worth spending extra $$$ on i7... Then I realized that most reviews weren't taking "overclockability" of i5 13600K vs i7 13700K into consideration.



Does 13600K overclock just as well as 13700K? What about 13600KF? Does lack of iGPU provide more overclocking headroom?