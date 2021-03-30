Intel i5-11600K benchmarked

wandplus said:

Personally, I ordered the i5-11500 and it just shipped today from Canadacomputers. However, I'm still waiting for the ASRock H510M-HDV/M.2 motherboard to be in stock. I want that one despite the fact it won't have PCIe4 with that chipset because I want the RAM to go 3200MHz. On other boards like the AsRock B560M-HDV and GIGABYTE B560M D3H, they say you can have PCIe4 but an i5 if I'm correct will run RAM at 2933MHz.

These new details about RAM are all a bit confusing to me like gear 1 and gear 2 but here's one comment from Techpowerup: "Surprisingly, 3200 CL14 Gear 1 is actually faster than 3800 CL16 Gear 2".

*I'm assuming when the RTX 3050 Ti (if it ever becomes "buyable" by consumers) won't surpass the bandwidth of PCIe3. By the way, when I got the WD Blue 1TB SSD, I noticed it was the Gen 3 x4 version. It wasn't crucial to me to have Gen 4 x4 but just saying they're available now. I also bought 16GB Crucial Ballistix RAM so it would run at 3200MHz (I'm hoping it works out). The non-hotly anticipated Rocket Lake benchmarks are now in. (lol, I didn't see anyone posting this.) This shows the Intel i5-11600K in various tests: https://www.techpowerup.com/review/intel-core-i5-11600k/

with the 500 series motherboards, non-K processors can overclock RAM. Even if you are using a 10 series Comet Lake CPU. I'm currently using an 10700f in an Asrock H570 ITX board. DDR3600 overclocked to 4000 with no change to timings.Most brands are updating their bios today or tomorrow. Don't forget to apply the update to whichever board you get.