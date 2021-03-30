Intel i5-11600K benchmarked

The non-hotly anticipated Rocket Lake benchmarks are now in. (lol, I didn't see anyone posting this.) This shows the Intel i5-11600K in various tests: https://www.techpowerup.com/review/intel-core-i5-11600k/
Personally, I ordered the i5-11500 and it just shipped today from Canadacomputers. However, I'm still waiting for the ASRock H510M-HDV/M.2 motherboard to be in stock. I want that one despite the fact it won't have PCIe4 with that chipset because I want the RAM to go 3200MHz. On other boards like the AsRock B560M-HDV and GIGABYTE B560M D3H, they say you can have PCIe4 but an i5 if I'm correct will run RAM at 2933MHz.
These new details about RAM are all a bit confusing to me like gear 1 and gear 2 but here's one comment from Techpowerup: "Surprisingly, 3200 CL14 Gear 1 is actually faster than 3800 CL16 Gear 2".
*I'm assuming when the RTX 3050 Ti (if it ever becomes "buyable" by consumers) won't surpass the bandwidth of PCIe3. By the way, when I got the WD Blue 1TB SSD, I noticed it was the Gen 3 x4 version. It wasn't crucial to me to have Gen 4 x4 but just saying they're available now. I also bought 16GB Crucial Ballistix RAM so it would run at 3200MHz (I'm hoping it works out).
